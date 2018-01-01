  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty s izumitelnym vidom

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,233,553
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty s izumitelnym vidom
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Seapoint — premium residential complex from the famous developer of the Emaar Properties. It is located in the Emaar Beachfront, consists of two towers in 42 and 57 floors and is considered one of the highest on the peninsula. The project presents luxurious apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms, exclusive penthouses with 5-6 bedrooms and semi-drawals.

Residences ranging from 53 square meters. m to 1,090 square meters. m are equipped with private balconies with amazing views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. Real estate is sold without furniture. All apartments have a laundry room, and in the three-bedroom residences — a maid's room. Penthouses include terraces, a family room and a demo kitchen. Residents of six-bedroom residences, among other things, will be able to use the home gym.

Infrastructure:
Seapoint residents will gain access to a large number of amenities, including:

- 40-meter pool, supplemented by sun loungers and a children's pool;
- A luxurious rooftop garden of the building with an area of more than 3,000 square meters. m;
- a private 450-meter beach intended only for residents of the complex;
- urban area on the promenade with a large number of trade and F&B-states;
- covered parking;
- children's play area;
- common areas;
- barbecue areas;
- boutiques and cafes located on the ground floor;
- landscaped garden.

Location:
Seapoint residents will be able to quickly get to any part of Dubai, as the complex is located next to Sheikh Zayed Road. For about half an hour by car, you can reach Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Safa and Dubai International Airport. You can also use public transport — Mina Al Siyahi, Le Meridien Hotel 2, Mina Al Siyahi, bus stations are just a short walk away, Le Meridien Hotel 1 and the Mina Seyahi tram station.

Important infrastructure facilities such as:

- Spinneys, Carrefour;
- Marina Medical Center;
- American University in Dubai;
- Monroe’s Nursery;
- Al Manara Pharmacy.

Skydive Dubai, Jungle Bay, Dubai International Marine Club and Dubai Marina Yacht Club are also in close proximity. Since the Emaar Beachfront — part of Dubai Harbor, Seapoint residents will gain access to the region’s largest marina, where there are many retail stores and F&B leads.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best UAE facilities for your budget and wishes!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 128.0
Price per m², € 9 637
Apartment price, € 1 233 553
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Lamtara | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Lamtara, Madinat Jumeirah Living, Dubai.

Lamtara by Dubai Holding offers amazing units built with tranquil spacious & tastefully appointed building with its contemporary designed lobby lounges

Amenities & facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,352 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Dressing / Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green Surrounding
  • Gym
  • Health Care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Beach Access
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Al Arab – 05 mins
  • Dubai Media City – 05 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 05 mins
  • Dubai Internet City – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 30 mins
  • The Dubai Mall – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 5,352 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Pantry
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sitting area
  • School & Institute
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach Access
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Meeting room & co-working area
  • Club lounge
  • Lush green area
  • Community hall

Locations Nearby;

  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 25 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 30 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 30 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential complex with a simple and functional design.

The residential complex consists of 13 buildings, each one has studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

Balcony and parking spaces for each apartment.

Located close to Expo 2020 and Dubai Parks and Resorts, few minutes from metro station and close to UAE's largest supermarket chain Green Belt.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes jogging and cycling paths, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South is an economic zone that will support a range of activities, including logistics, aviation, commercial, exhibition, humanitarian, residential and other related businesses. Dubai South is a developing area created for 1 million people and 500,000 jobs. Almost twice the size of Hong Kong Island.

You can find popular places nearby:

  • Green Belt
  • Botanical gardens and organic farms
  • Al Maktoum International Airport which will be the largest airport in the world by 2022
  • Expo 2020
  • New Metro Line
  • Schools and kindergartens
  • Lots of restaurants and cafes
  • Supermarkets and shopping malls.
