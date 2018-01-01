  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Pervoklassnaya kvartira v shikarnom komplekse

Dubai, UAE
from € 212,041
Residential complex Pervoklassnaya kvartira v shikarnom komplekse
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Fashionz by Danube — is the first residential project in Dubai under the FashionTV brand in the popular Jumeirah Village Triangle ( JVT ). Danube Properties offers studios and 1 – 3-bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. In total, the complex will have 790 real estate, and all of them are sold in full furniture.

Fashionz Residences offers a wide selection of beautifully designed apartments that match different lifestyles and preferences. They range from stylish studios to spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Each apartment is fully equipped with high-quality appliances and furniture, including first-class kitchen appliances, fitted wardrobes and luxurious plumbing.

Infrastructure:
- General gym;
- General spa;
- Shared pool;
- Children's pool;
- Playground.

We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m²
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 324 298
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m²
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 212 041
New building location
Dubai, UAE
