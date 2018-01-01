Residential complex Pervoklassnaya kvartira v shikarnom komplekse
About the complex
Fashionz by Danube — is the first residential project in Dubai under the FashionTV brand in the popular Jumeirah Village Triangle ( JVT ). Danube Properties offers studios and 1 – 3-bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. In total, the complex will have 790 real estate, and all of them are sold in full furniture.
Fashionz Residences offers a wide selection of beautifully designed apartments that match different lifestyles and preferences. They range from stylish studios to spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Each apartment is fully equipped with high-quality appliances and furniture, including first-class kitchen appliances, fitted wardrobes and luxurious plumbing.
Infrastructure:
- General gym;
- General spa;
- Shared pool;
- Children's pool;
- Playground.
