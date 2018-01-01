  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina

Apartment in New Building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
;
Apartment in New Building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The complex will consist of three towers that will be built in an ultra-modern design with sea lines and careful attention to each detail, and will be addressed to Dubai Marina and the Persian Gulf. Once you admire the complex, dynamic architecture will make you fall in love with development. The design of Sobha Seahavens was influenced by luxury yachts, wind and sea.

Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available for purchase among 67-story apartments Tower 1. The kitchens will be delivered fully furnished, with Miele plumbing, marble countertops and hard surfaces. Modern household appliances and smart home systems will also be available at Sobha Seahaven.

Residents will have access to a landscape pool, sports fields, including a zone for yoga, aerobics and a skate park, as well as a health club, a sauna and steam rooms. Pets are allowed, as well as valet and concierge services.

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 35 000 m
Transport stop 250 m
Shop 500 m
Shopping center 1 000 m
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence Luna close to all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu
Dubai, UAE
from € 225,232
Apartment building 2BR | Peninsula Five | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residence Apartamenty s udivitelnym dizaynom
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,078 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Jaddaf – 2.6Km
  • Healthcare City Phase 2 – 2.9Km
  • Culture Village – 3.1Km
  • Meydan – 6.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Apartments Jumeirah Business Living Bay by Select Group, with views of the skyscraper Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The building, designed by architect Shaun Killa, who is also the architect of the Museum of the Future, is located on the peninsula in the heart of Dubai, close to the main business and tourist areas of the city.

It belongs to the major hotel brand, but this project is an exception - it does not have hotel rooms, but only residences.

Some apartments have a view of the Burj Khalifa.

Infrastructure of the residential complex:

  • total residences 82;
  • shops, restaurants, and cafes;
  • infinity pool on the podium floor;
  • several levels of outdoor terraces;
  • areas for outdoor sports;
  • lounge areas;
  • children's room;
  • rooms for work and study;
  • hairdressing and nail salon;
  • treatment room;
  • gym and wellness services;
  • cinema.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Close proximity to prestigious locations:

  • Dubai Mall: 3 mins
  • Dubai Airport: 20 mins
  • Burj Al Arab: 15 mins
  • Dubai Design District: 10 mins
  • Dubai Marina: 25 mins
Residential complex New Palace Residence North with a panoramic view and restaurants directly on the promenade, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the beach and Downtown Dubai.

The residence features an infinity pool, shops and restaurants, a kids' playground and a pool, a yoga studio and a gym, a barbecue area.

Completion - June, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the picturesque promenade, close to bars, restaurants, shops, entertainment.

  • Central park - 5 minutes
  • Creek Marina - 10 minutes
Realting.com
Go