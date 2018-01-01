Apartment in New Building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina

The complex will consist of three towers that will be built in an ultra-modern design with sea lines and careful attention to each detail, and will be addressed to Dubai Marina and the Persian Gulf. Once you admire the complex, dynamic architecture will make you fall in love with development. The design of Sobha Seahavens was influenced by luxury yachts, wind and sea.

Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available for purchase among 67-story apartments Tower 1. The kitchens will be delivered fully furnished, with Miele plumbing, marble countertops and hard surfaces. Modern household appliances and smart home systems will also be available at Sobha Seahaven.

Residents will have access to a landscape pool, sports fields, including a zone for yoga, aerobics and a skate park, as well as a health club, a sauna and steam rooms. Pets are allowed, as well as valet and concierge services.