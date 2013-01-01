Apartment in New Building 6BR | Como Residence | Dubai

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Elvira by Emaar.

It is the most enriching destination with beach access, water activities, and lush green landscaped areas lined with attractions.

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 3,392 Sqft

Laundry area

Store-area

Walk-in-closet

Open Kitchen

Balcony / Terrace

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Health care centre

Basketball & Tennis courts

Supermarkets & Shopping area

Cycling, Jogging & Running track

School & Institute

Leisure & Park

Beach access

Water activities

Location Nearby;

Downtown Dubai ( 15 mins )

Dubai Marina ( 15 min )

EXPO 2020 ( 25 mins )

Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )

Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

