Apartment in New Building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 5 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel

Amenities & facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 11,700 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Office
  • Store area
  • Private Swimming pool
  • Powder room
  • Back & Front kitchen
  • Entertainment lounges
  • Laundry area
  • Outdoor Lounge
  • Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging area
  • School & Institutes
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Concierge services
  • Business Center with meeting rooms
  • Separate drivers quarter
  • Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 5 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

Dubai, UAE

