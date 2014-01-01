Apartment in New Building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE

Complex comprises two beautifully designed residential high-rises with unparalleled views overlooking the Creek Island’s lush parkland. Set in a family-oriented neighbourhood, its one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from 72 to 152 m2. Taking urban living to new heights, all of the apartments have balconies with clear lines of sight to the waterfront and overlooking the lush expanse of the park below. The towers’ dynamic surroundings never fail to surprise and delight, ensuring endless experiences for residents and guests of all ages, from charming cafés and restaurants to fashionable retail stores and boutiques. Amenities - private temperature-controlled pools, modern gyms and children’s play areas mean there is something for everyone to enjoy. Featuring a landscaped leisure deck, this serene space is the ideal place to connect with family and friends.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nestled in the northern part of Creek Island, overlooking the parkland, complex enjoys direct access to the island’s circular boulevard. A short walk to Creek Marina, the new 5-star luxury marina, there is no better base from which to explore. With the interchange at Ras Al Khor Road and easy access to Dubai’s main roads, Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are just 10 to 15 minutes away.