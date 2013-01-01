Apartment in New Building 4BR | Como Residence | Payment Plan

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 12,899,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 10,500 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Office
  • Store area
  • Back & front kitchen
  • Entertainment lounge
  • Outdoor Lounge
  • Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging area
  • School & Institutes
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Concierge services
  • Business Center with meeting rooms
  • Separate drivers quarter
  • Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

