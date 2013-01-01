  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel

Dubai, UAE
from € 7,939,000
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 6,500 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Office area
  • Store area
  • Back Kitchen
  • Outdoor Lounge
  • Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging area
  • School & Institutes
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Concierge services
  • Business Center with meeting rooms
  • Separate drivers quarter
  • Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Media City – 2.2Km
  • Acacia Avenues – 3.2Km
  • The Greens – 3.3Km
  • The Views – 3.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel

Apartment building 6BR | Como Residence | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 6 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 6 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 19,600 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Pantry
  • Service Lobby
  • Office
  • Private pool
  • Front & Back kitchen
  • Entertainment lounge
  • Store area
  • Outdoor Lounge
  • Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging area
  • School & Institutes
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Concierge services
  • Business Center with meeting rooms
  • Separate drivers quarter
  • Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Media City – 2.2Km
  • Acacia Avenues – 3.2Km
  • The Greens – 3.3Km
  • The Views – 3.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer beautiful three- and four-storey villas with a view of the golf course.

Each villa has a spacious parking, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, a home cinema.

The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green areas, sports grounds, a supermarket, a medical center, a school.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Features of the flats

Each house includes 6, 6 or 7 bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets, a games room.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Nearest school - 5 minutes
Residential quarter Verdana
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

IDEAL RELATIONSHIP OF THE PRICE AND PLACE OF THE VERDAN EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX FROM THE REPORTAGE OF THE PROPERTIES, DUBAI.

INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.

COMPLEX
Verdana complex is conceived as a picturesque green oasis built in the middle of a noisy metropolis. It is part of the major target area of the emirate of Dubai Investment Park.
The construction of the complex began in the second quarter of 2022, and its transfer to operation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

APARTMENTS FROM 87.550 $

On the territory there is a 10-story house with apartments of various sizes.
- apartments - from 32 to 35 sq.m.
- one-room apartments - from 57 to 66 sq.m.
- two-room apartments - from 86 to 89 sq.m.
- three-room apartments - from 107 to 122 sq.m.
All apartments and apartments are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and are equipped with premium plumbing.

TAUNHAUSES FROM 172.550 $
The project presents low-rise buildings – these are more than 200 townhouses.
- one-room Townhouses - from 60 to 64 sq.m + patio from 2 to 5 acres.
- two-room Townhouses - from 93 to 103 sq.m + patio from 4 to 10 acres.
- four-room Townhouses - from 220 to 250 sq.m + patio from 10 to 15 acres.
All townhouses are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and equipped with premium plumbing. For each highlighted cozy patio! Spacious balconies or terraces, personal parking, central air conditioning, laundry are provided.

COMPLEX TERRITORY
The territory provides for a number of amenities and entertainment:

- 2 adults and 2 children's pools
- modern gym with fitness area
- picturesque parks with walking and treadmills
- playgrounds
- cozy recreation areas
- a public center with shops of various kinds

LOCATION
Verdana – part of the popular business district of Dubai Investment Park. DIP is conceived as an environmentally friendly multifunctional community with a wide variety of residential and commercial real estate. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and various amenities for family vacations and maintaining an active lifestyle. There is also an industrial sector with commercial facilities, representative offices of various companies and banks.

-INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.
-BASTER-SECURITY DISPUTURE.
-PERSONAL DISCOUNTS FOR 100% PAYMENT!
 

