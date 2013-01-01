Apartment in New Building 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2024

COMPLEX

Verdana complex is conceived as a picturesque green oasis built in the middle of a noisy metropolis. It is part of the major target area of the emirate of Dubai Investment Park.

The construction of the complex began in the second quarter of 2022, and its transfer to operation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.



APARTMENTS FROM 87.550 $



On the territory there is a 10-story house with apartments of various sizes.

- apartments - from 32 to 35 sq.m.

- one-room apartments - from 57 to 66 sq.m.

- two-room apartments - from 86 to 89 sq.m.

- three-room apartments - from 107 to 122 sq.m.

All apartments and apartments are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and are equipped with premium plumbing.



TAUNHAUSES FROM 172.550 $

The project presents low-rise buildings – these are more than 200 townhouses.

- one-room Townhouses - from 60 to 64 sq.m + patio from 2 to 5 acres.

- two-room Townhouses - from 93 to 103 sq.m + patio from 4 to 10 acres.

- four-room Townhouses - from 220 to 250 sq.m + patio from 10 to 15 acres.

All townhouses are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and equipped with premium plumbing. For each highlighted cozy patio! Spacious balconies or terraces, personal parking, central air conditioning, laundry are provided.



COMPLEX TERRITORY

The territory provides for a number of amenities and entertainment:



- 2 adults and 2 children's pools

- modern gym with fitness area

- picturesque parks with walking and treadmills

- playgrounds

- cozy recreation areas

- a public center with shops of various kinds



LOCATION

Verdana – part of the popular business district of Dubai Investment Park. DIP is conceived as an environmentally friendly multifunctional community with a wide variety of residential and commercial real estate. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and various amenities for family vacations and maintaining an active lifestyle. There is also an industrial sector with commercial facilities, representative offices of various companies and banks.



