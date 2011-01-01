Apartment in New Building 2BR | Como Residence | Palm Jumeirah

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel

Key Highlights;

Exceptional views of the Palm Jumeirah & The Sea

Private swimming pool for Sky Terrace apartments

Attractive & flexible payment plan options are available

Awe-inspiring famous locality at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Sandy beach area with its promenade & leisure attractions

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 5,200 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Maid room

Outdoor Lounge

Terrace

Lobby, lift & Waiting area

Reception

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park

Restaurant & Cafe

Basketball & Tennis court

Cycling, Running & Jogging area

School & Institutes

Fitness centre

Spa & Sauna room

Beach access

Concierge services

Business Center with meeting rooms

Separate drivers quarter

Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284Como