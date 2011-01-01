Apartment in New Building 2BR | Como Residence | Palm Jumeirah
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel
Key Highlights;
- Exceptional views of the Palm Jumeirah & The Sea
- Private swimming pool for Sky Terrace apartments
- Attractive & flexible payment plan options are available
- Awe-inspiring famous locality at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
- Sandy beach area with its promenade & leisure attractions
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 5,200 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Maid room
- Outdoor Lounge
- Terrace
- Lobby, lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Cycling, Running & Jogging area
- School & Institutes
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Beach access
- Concierge services
- Business Center with meeting rooms
- Separate drivers quarter
- Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments
For further details and viewing, feel free to call:
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284Como