  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | Como Residence | Palm Jumeirah

Dubai, UAE
from € 5,210,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel

Key Highlights;

  • Exceptional views of the Palm Jumeirah & The Sea
  • Private swimming pool for Sky Terrace apartments
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan options are available
  • Awe-inspiring famous locality at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
  • Sandy beach area with its promenade & leisure attractions

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 5,200 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Outdoor Lounge
  • Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging area
  • School & Institutes
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Concierge services
  • Business Center with meeting rooms
  • Separate drivers quarter
  • Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284 

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Como Residence | Palm Jumeirah

