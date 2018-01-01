  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Multifunkcionalnyy zhiloy kompleks v Shardzhe

Residential complex Multifunkcionalnyy zhiloy kompleks v Shardzhe

Umm Al Quwain, UAE
from € 423,085
;
Residential complex Multifunkcionalnyy zhiloy kompleks v Shardzhe
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Masaar Sequoia – a new multifunctional residential complex from the developer of Arada Developers. This complex is the sixth phase of the large-scale Masaar project, which has gained popularity among investors.

This project includes an exclusive collection of townhouses with 2 bedrooms and luxury villas with 4-6 bedrooms located on the lap of pristine nature, surrounded by green spaces. All residences are made in a modern style, where hi-tech notes and minimalism predominate. Functional and thoughtful layouts create a comfortable living space. The total living area of residences varies from 182 to 820 square meters, which allows you to implement any design projects.

The well-functioning community infrastructure gives residents access to exceptional amenities:

- Stunning panoramic views of forests and green lawns;
- Zones for yoga;
- Running and cycling paths;
- Outdoor pools;
- Sports fields;
- Parking for residents;
- Zones for barbecue and picnics;
- Public center.

Location:
One of the features of the Sequoia – project is a strategically advantageous location and developed infrastructure. For recreation and leisure activities, residents will not have to leave the community: everything is located in close proximity. The residential complex is located in the heart of Sharjah's natural landscapes, but at the same time provides unhindered access to significant and important objects.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments House
Area, m² 146.0 – 220.0
Price per m², € 2 780 – 2 898
Apartment price, € 423 085 – 611 677
New building location
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Floating villas with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and Jacuzzis, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Victoria villas and townhouses in eco-friendly area with water bodies, parks, and sports fields, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Multifunkcionalnyy zhiloy kompleks v Shardzhe
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
from € 423,085
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence Creek Vista Heights close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new premium apartments with different layouts. The flats overlook Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal.

The luxury residence features a swimming pool, a gym, kids' playgrounds, picturesque views, a covered parking.

Completion - June, 2026.

Payment

60% - during construction

40% - upon completion

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fully equipped kitchens
  • Fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, close to the highways and a golf club.

  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 13 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 13 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 27 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,204 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

Locations Nearby;

  • MBR Al Maktoum City – 05 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
  • Global Village – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | The Crestmark | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,593 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Secret club room
  • Treadwell fitness
  • Aracade room
  • Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
  • Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
  • EV Charging station
  • Library area
  • Bicycle track
  • Hub deck
  • Curved outdoor bench

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay Metro Station – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall & Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Opera – 10 mins
  • City Walk – 10 mins
  • Museum of the Future – 10 mins
  • Meydan Golf Course – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

Realting.com
Go