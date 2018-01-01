Residential complex Multifunkcionalnyy zhiloy kompleks v Shardzhe

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires!



Masaar Sequoia – a new multifunctional residential complex from the developer of Arada Developers. This complex is the sixth phase of the large-scale Masaar project, which has gained popularity among investors.



This project includes an exclusive collection of townhouses with 2 bedrooms and luxury villas with 4-6 bedrooms located on the lap of pristine nature, surrounded by green spaces. All residences are made in a modern style, where hi-tech notes and minimalism predominate. Functional and thoughtful layouts create a comfortable living space. The total living area of residences varies from 182 to 820 square meters, which allows you to implement any design projects.



The well-functioning community infrastructure gives residents access to exceptional amenities:



- Stunning panoramic views of forests and green lawns;

- Zones for yoga;

- Running and cycling paths;

- Outdoor pools;

- Sports fields;

- Parking for residents;

- Zones for barbecue and picnics;

- Public center.



Location:

One of the features of the Sequoia – project is a strategically advantageous location and developed infrastructure. For recreation and leisure activities, residents will not have to leave the community: everything is located in close proximity. The residential complex is located in the heart of Sharjah's natural landscapes, but at the same time provides unhindered access to significant and important objects.



We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!