Residential complex High-rise residence SO/UPTOWN with a hotel, a business center and rich infrastructure, JL, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 842,728
1 / 13
About the complex
The high-rise residential complex includes apartments (28 floors), a hotel with 188 rooms (10 floors), and commercial premises (22 floors). In the territory you'll find panoramic views, a spa, conference rooms, restaurants and shops, lounge areas, a bar and swimming pools, a gym, a kids' club.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road.
- Dubai Marina - 7 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes