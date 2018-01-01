Residential complex New residence ELANO 2 with a swimming pool and gardens in Arjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

DYNAMIC DUBAI

Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the UAE, has become a cosmopolitan city in less than half a century, making it one of the most important commercial and cultural hubs in the gulf, and one of the most exciting places in the world to live. It is home to the port of Jebel Ali, the world’s largest man-made harbour and the region’s largest port: Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world and Emirates, one of the largest airlines in the world.

Famed for its architectural superlatives, including the world’s first 7-star hotel with the Burj Al Arab, the 8th wonder of the world with the Palm Jumeirah, the world’s longest driver-less metro with the Dubai Metro, the world’s largest shopping mall with the Dubai Mall, and the world’s tallest building with the Burj Khalifa, Dubai is continuing on a course of unprecedented accomplishments following its win of the international bid to host the World Expo in 2020.

UNRIVALLED LOCATION

The buzzing Dubai Marina is one of Dubai’s most sought-after districts. The location of Marina Gate within this vibrant community is enviable. Recreational Activities and Conveniences situated at the gateway to the world’s largest man-made Marina, the development has direct access to Marina Walk – the most established part of the Marina district. You can go for a leisurely night time stroll or a morning jog around the entire perimeter of the water’s edge. You can grab your favourite coffee or rent a bicycle. If you get tired of being on land, you can hop on and off a water-taxi with an all-day ticket and enjoy a boat ride around the World Islands, Burj Al Arab or the skyline of the Marina. Alternatively you can also hire a yacht and spend the day fishing. Retail and Restaurants Food lovers can visit restaurants serving every type of cuisine and shopaholics can enjoy the market stalls and shops dotting the entire Marina walk. Five star hotels such as the Grosvenor House, Marriott and Westin are at a walking distance from Marina Gate Residences. Accessibility Positioned close to the bridge that connects the island to the mainland on its northern side, the property provides easy access and parking for residents. Public Transportation Options Public transportation within the Marina is world class. In addition to the very easily available taxis and limousines, at Marina Gate you are at less than 5 minutes walk from the tram station. The tram is your ideal mode of transportation if you want to enjoy the bustling JBR promenade and its countless attractions. The development is also located very close to the Marina Metro station. The metro is the fastest way to travel to your favourite malls or other far off destinations within the city.

INTRODUCING THE RESIDENCES

AT MARINA GATE Marking the northern entrance to the towering Dubai Marina community, The Residences at Marina Gate is a triumvirate of residential towers at the original gateway to Dubai Marina. Marina Gate has been conceptualized with great attention to detail. In keeping with needs of the residents, the building integrates all its functions into a sequence of inviting spaces, which permit a proper progression from public to private areas, from active to quiet uses, and from utilitarian functions to presentation areas. The scenic podium levels will house a retail colonnade, villas and sports clubs coupled with tree-lined communal spaces and infinity pools to complete the contemporary facade.

BREATHTAKING VIEWS

The Residences at Marina Gate will offer stunning, uninterrupted waterfront vistas and invigorate the architectural landscape by creating a spectacular addition to the Dubai Marina skyline.

THE RESIDENCES Designed from the inside out, every apartment in The Residences at Marina Gate is planned to maximize indoor space with high ceilings and right angles, perfectly balancing the striking, modern vertical lines with inspired interior decoration. The spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views whether you focus on the distant horizon, the city skyline or the tranquil waters of the Marina where beautiful white yachts are moored along the jetties.

RETAIL AT MARINA GATE

The retail colonnade has been designed to create a lively, active connection with the rest of the community without compromising the privacy and seclusion of the residents. Connected walkways to over 50 retail outlets offer a wide range of conveniences and recreational amenities including a supermarket, gym, salons and sports facilities located on the ground and mezzanine levels.

AMENITIES MARINA GATE I

Breathtaking infinity pool with temperature control

Children’s pool area ¡ Spectacular dual level gymnasium overlooking the Marina

Championship level, illuminated squash and paddle tennis courts

8 high-speed elevators with a dedicated service elevator

Direct access loading dock for hassle-free moving in

Dedicated security with integrated CCTV coverage

24 hours concierge services

Secure resident parking

Ample visitor parking

AMENITIES MARINA GATE II

Lounge pool with temperature control

Children’s pool area

Spectacular dual level gymnasium with steam & sauna facilities

Full-sized basketball court

9 high-speed elevators with a dedicated service elevator

Direct access loading dock for hassle-free moving in

Dedicated security with integrated CCTV coverage

24 hours concierge services

Secure resident parking

Ample visitor parking.