Residential complex New residence ELANO 2 with a swimming pool and gardens in Arjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 127,516
;
About the complex

The residence features gazeboes, an outdoor cinema, barbecue areas and outdoor dining areas, sports grounds and games rooms, a gym, a steam bath and a sauna, a library, video surveillance, landscaped gardens and water features, a 30-meter-long swimming pool.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • International airport - 22 minutes
