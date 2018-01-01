  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from € 346,546
About the complex

The residence features a lounge area and a library, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a garden, a club and a bar, a fitness room, a barbecue area, a spa, a yoga area.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Mall - 1 km
  • School - 1 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 2.5 km
  • Airport - 13 km
  • Sea - 6 km
  • Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as North 43 by Naseeb Group.

Payment Plan;

  • On Booking – 10%
  • After 1 month – 10%
  • 1st Installment ( within 60 days ) – 10%
  • 2nd Installment ( within 150 days ) – 10%
  • 3rd Installment ( within 180 days ) – 10%
  • 4th Installment ( within 210 days ) – 10%
  • Final Installment ( On Handover ) – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bed
  • 1 Bath
  • Fully Furnished
  • BUA; 718 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Concierge
  • Housekeeping
  • Music room
  • Games lounge
  • Study & Conference room
  • Wifi connection in all public areas
  • Leisure & family area
  • Sports court
  • Kid’s play area
  • Walking trails
  • Barbeque area
  • Community View
  • Lush green parks
  • Mosque
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Parking areas

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,593 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Secret club room
  • Treadwell fitness
  • Aracade room
  • Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
  • Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
  • EV Charging station
  • Library area
  • Bicycle track
  • Hub deck
  • Curved outdoor bench

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay Metro Station – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall & Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Opera – 10 mins
  • City Walk – 10 mins
  • Museum of the Future – 10 mins
  • Meydan Golf Course – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments and townhouses with different layouts. The flats offer picturesque views.

The residence features landscaped gardens abd parks, a sauna and a steam bath, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a restaurant, a parking, a cinema.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in wardrobes
Advantages

Profitability - 5%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the international school, near the golf club, bus stops, shopping malls.

  • Burj Khalifa - 28.3 km
  • Airport - 42.6 km
  • Sea - 18.3 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
