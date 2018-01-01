Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as North 43 by Naseeb Group.

Payment Plan;

On Booking – 10%

After 1 month – 10%

1st Installment ( within 60 days ) – 10%

2nd Installment ( within 150 days ) – 10%

3rd Installment ( within 180 days ) – 10%

4th Installment ( within 210 days ) – 10%

Final Installment ( On Handover ) – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

1 Bed

1 Bath

Fully Furnished

BUA; 718 Sqft

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

24/7 Security

Concierge

Housekeeping

Music room

Games lounge

Study & Conference room

Wifi connection in all public areas

Leisure & family area

Sports court

Kid’s play area

Walking trails

Barbeque area

Community View

Lush green parks

Mosque

Shopping & Supermarket area

Parking areas

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

