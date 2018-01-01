Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 346,546
About the complex
The residence features a lounge area and a library, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a garden, a club and a bar, a fitness room, a barbecue area, a spa, a yoga area.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Dubai Mall - 1 km
- School - 1 km
- Burj Khalifa - 2.5 km
- Airport - 13 km
- Sea - 6 km
- Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
New building location

