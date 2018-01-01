Residential complex Low-rise residence Vista in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 185,534
1 / 11
About the complex
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a barbecue area and a yoga area, a landscaped garden.
Completion - September, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near restaurants ans cafes, polo and equestrian clubs, a golf club and Sheikh Zayed Road.
- Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
- Sheikh Zayed Road - 3 minutes
- Autodrome Dubai - 3 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
- International airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes