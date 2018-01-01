  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Low-rise residence Vista in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 185,534
Residential complex Low-rise residence Vista in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City, UAE
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a barbecue area and a yoga area, a landscaped garden.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near restaurants ans cafes, polo and equestrian clubs, a golf club and Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 3 minutes
  • Autodrome Dubai - 3 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International airport - 25 minutes
Dubai, UAE
