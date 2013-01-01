  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,593 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Secret club room
  • Treadwell fitness
  • Aracade room
  • Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
  • Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
  • EV Charging station
  • Library area
  • Bicycle track
  • Hub deck
  • Curved outdoor bench

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay Metro Station – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall & Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Opera – 10 mins
  • City Walk – 10 mins
  • Museum of the Future – 10 mins
  • Meydan Golf Course – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | The Crestmark | Prime Location

