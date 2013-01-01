Apartment in New Building 3BR | The Crestmark | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,593 Sqft
- Maid room
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Fitness centre
- Secret club room
- Treadwell fitness
- Aracade room
- Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
- Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
- EV Charging station
- Library area
- Bicycle track
- Hub deck
- Curved outdoor bench
Location Nearby;
- Business Bay Metro Station – 05 mins
- Dubai Mall & Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
- Dubai Opera – 10 mins
- City Walk – 10 mins
- Museum of the Future – 10 mins
- Meydan Golf Course – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
