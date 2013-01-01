Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Crestmark | Payment Plan

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington

Payment Plan;

Down Payment – 20%

During Construction – 50%

On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,348 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Fitness centre

Secret club room

Treadwell fitness

Aracade room

Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )

Outdoor Yoga & Meditation

EV Charging station

Library area

Bicycle track

Hub deck

Curved outdoor bench

