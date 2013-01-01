Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Crestmark | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 50%
- On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,348 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Fitness centre
- Secret club room
- Treadwell fitness
- Aracade room
- Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
- Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
- EV Charging station
- Library area
- Bicycle track
- Hub deck
- Curved outdoor bench
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284