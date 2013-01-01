  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Crestmark | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 694,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,348 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Secret club room
  • Treadwell fitness
  • Aracade room
  • Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
  • Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
  • EV Charging station
  • Library area
  • Bicycle track
  • Hub deck
  • Curved outdoor bench

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Crestmark | Payment Plan

Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Levanto | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

 

Amenities & Facilties;

- 2 Bedroom

- 2 Bath

- Unfurnished 

- BUA; 926 Sqft

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards 

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

Locations Nearby;

- Dubai International Airport - 10 mins

- Dubai Marina - 10 mins

- Dubai Internet City - 15 mins

- Dubai International Financial Centre - 15 mins

- Dubai Media City - 15 mins

- Palm Jumeirah - 15 mins 

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Apartment building 4BR | Cavalli Couture | Dubai Water Canal
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom apartment, located in Cavalli Couture, Dubai Water Canal.

Key Highlights;

  • Brilliant locality connected with awesome places
  • Luxury design indoor podium lagoon & lazy river at service
  • Exclusive design limited edition residences with pool
  • Natural elements & design making amazing exteriors

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 5,300 Sqft
  • Store area
  • Laundry
  • Powder room
  • Lift
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Show Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach Access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Green surrounding
  • Sports court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Party Hall
  • Club House

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-rise MBL Royal Residence by Mag Lifestyle with security and a swimming pool close to Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new apartments with a picturesque view.

The residence features a gym, a jacuzzi, a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, concierge service, a children's play area, a barbecue area, a steam bath.

Completion - end of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the shore of the lake, near the park and Sheikh Zayed Road, and between two metro stations.

  • Dubai Marina - 5 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 7 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Creek - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Abu Dhabi International Airport - 40 minutes
