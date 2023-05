Apartment in New Building 1BR | The Crestmark | Ellington

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2022

Aykon City is a premium residential complex of four skyscrapers from 60 to 80 floors on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal in the central area of Business Bay. The complex is located near the areas of Downtown, Burzh Khalifa and the international center of Dubai. Safa is a 10-minute walk from the evergreen Park, and Jumeirah Beach is just a 7-minute drive away.



ADVANTAGES:



Favorable location on Sheikh Zayed highway

Luxury Interiors

Aykon plaza - entertainment center of the complex



The complex includes cozy studios and spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each residence with modern decoration and luxury furniture offers breathtaking panoramic views of the busy city center or Persian Gulf.



TRANSPORT ACCESSIBILITY:



▪ "Burj Khalifa" - 5-10 minutes

▪ Entertainment "City Walk" and "BoxPark" - 20 minutes

▪ The largest shopping center in the East "The Dubai Mall" - 5-10 minutes

▪ Business Bay Business Center - 5 minutes

▪ DXB International Airport - 15 minutes drive

▪ A walk to the sea and the beach area on Jumeirah will take 15-20 minutes ( 2.5 km. )



PLUSS FOR INVESTMENT:



▪ Annual income up to 20%

▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew

▪ High tenant demand



