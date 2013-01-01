  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | The Crestmark | Ellington

Apartment in New Building 1BR | The Crestmark | Ellington

Dubai, UAE
from € 521,000
;
Apartment in New Building 1BR | The Crestmark | Ellington
1 / 13 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,026 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Study room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Secret club room
  • Treadwell fitness
  • Aracade room
  • Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
  • Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
  • EV Charging station
  • Library area
  • Bicycle track
  • Hub deck
  • Curved outdoor bench

Entertainment Facilities;

  • Cabanas
  • Baja Shelf
  • Mini-bowling Alley
  • Arcade & Gaming room
  • Lounge seats
  • Kinetic Garden
  • Secret Club room
  • Bar & Kitchenette
  • Functional Training zone
  • Zen room
  • Access to Wellness Studio

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | The Crestmark | Ellington

Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Seascape | Mina Rashid
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 4bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
Residence Apartamenty-studiya v unikalnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 1BR | The Crestmark | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from € 521,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,828 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

Location Nearby;

  • Palm Jumeirah – 05 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Business Bay – 20 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 25 mins
  • La Mer – 30 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residence Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v kultovom rayone
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2022
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate.

Impressive Aykon City Apartment with 1 Bedroom

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Aykon City is a premium residential complex of four skyscrapers from 60 to 80 floors on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal in the central area of Business Bay. The complex is located near the areas of Downtown, Burzh Khalifa and the international center of Dubai. Safa is a 10-minute walk from the evergreen Park, and Jumeirah Beach is just a 7-minute drive away.

ADVANTAGES:


Favorable location on Sheikh Zayed highway
Luxury Interiors
Aykon plaza - entertainment center of the complex

The complex includes cozy studios and spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each residence with modern decoration and luxury furniture offers breathtaking panoramic views of the busy city center or Persian Gulf.

TRANSPORT ACCESSIBILITY:


▪ "Burj Khalifa" - 5-10 minutes
▪ Entertainment "City Walk" and "BoxPark" - 20 minutes
▪ The largest shopping center in the East "The Dubai Mall" - 5-10 minutes
▪ Business Bay Business Center - 5 minutes
▪ DXB International Airport - 15 minutes drive
▪ A walk to the sea and the beach area on Jumeirah will take 15-20 minutes ( 2.5 km. )

PLUSS FOR INVESTMENT:


▪ Annual income up to 20%
▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew
▪ High tenant demand

We will select for you a profitable and reliable property. We organize a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support for the transaction.

OPTIONS FOR APARTMENT PLANNINGS BY REQUEST! LETTER OR CALL!
Residence Kvartira v potryasayuschem kultovom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
Developer: DDA Real Estate

The apartment in the stunning cult area of Dubai is similar to Beverly Hills!

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills - a 24-story skyscraper from the well-known DAMAC Properties developer in the UAE, was commissioned in 2020 and is managed by an international hotel brand.

Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills presents residential real estate in the form of hotel apartments that can be purchased for accommodation or subsequent rental.

The skyscraper is surrounded by numerous park areas and lakes ( residential development Damac Hills ). This place is famous for its striking resemblance to the Beverly Hills cult district in Los Angeles. The DAMAC Hills area is suitable for families with children, as well as for people who prefer sports spending time.

UNIQUE:
All apartments have large panoramic windows, and balconies are also available. Comfort and coziness adds a signature interior from professional Radisson designers. For the convenience of guests and staff, the complex has 10 elevators. There is also an outdoor pool with a seating area and large parking. On the ground floor there is a spacious lobby, shops, bars and restaurants work here.


LOCATION PLUSES:
Nearby are as many as five golf courses, several tennis courts, outdoor pools, football and cricket fields. Also in close availability there is a modern skatepark, a children's playground and a closed area for walking dogs.

Thanks to the well-developed transport infrastructure of Damac Hills, you can reach the Dubai Exhibition Center in just 18 minutes.

– to the Trump International Golf Club – 5 minutes;
– to the equestrian and Polo Club equestrian complex – 10 minutes;
– to the Miracle Garden flower garden – 15 minutes;
– to the shopping and entertainment town Global Village – 20 minutes;
– to the sights of Downtown Dubai – 30 minutes;
– to the city beaches – 40 minutes;
– to the airports DXB and Al Maktoum – 30 minutes.

INVESTMENT PRIVACY:
The furnished Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills apartments are suitable for both accommodation and rental. Profitability is about 8% per year. For future investors, this is a very good rate of return.


With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Realting.com
Go