Dubai, UAE
from € 372,000
;
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Next-level luxury with inventive designs & attractive exteriors
  • A world-class plethora of amenities & services
  • Unparalleled architecture & unexpected unique design & aesthetics
  • Waterside restaurant, cafe, sports & features

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 505 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Secret club room
  • Treadwell fitness
  • Aracade room
  • Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
  • Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
  • EV Charging station
  • Library area
  • Bicycle track
  • Hub deck
  • Curved outdoor bench

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Studio | The Crestmark | Business Bay

Apartment building Studio | The Crestmark | Business Bay
Residential complex Luxury apartments with a panoramic view in Creekside 18 residence with swimming pools and a gym near the marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex has modern one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with large balconies, parking spaces and panoramic views.

The residence consists of 450 flats and features a parking, swimming pools, a gym, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds, a sports ground, a landscaped terrace.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, three minutes walk from the marina, two minutes walk from the central park.

  • New Creek Marina - 300 meters
  • Central park - 800 meters
  • Ras Al Khor highway - 3.6 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Business Bay - 14 minutes
  • Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dxb Int’ Airport - 16 minutes

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

