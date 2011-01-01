Apartment in New Building Studio | The Crestmark | Business Bay
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington Properties
Key Highlights;
- Next-level luxury with inventive designs & attractive exteriors
- A world-class plethora of amenities & services
- Unparalleled architecture & unexpected unique design & aesthetics
- Waterside restaurant, cafe, sports & features
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 505 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Open Kitchen
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Fitness centre
- Secret club room
- Treadwell fitness
- Aracade room
- Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
- Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
- EV Charging station
- Library area
- Bicycle track
- Hub deck
- Curved outdoor bench
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284