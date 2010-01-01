  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Fashionz | Prime Location

from € 617,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 3 bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Fashionz by Danube Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,472 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Private pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health Care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Garden
  • Beauty salon
  • Snooker area
  • Mini-golf
  • Cricket pitch
  • Padel Tennis

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Media City – 05 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 05 mins
  • Dubai Internet City – 08 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go