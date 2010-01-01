Apartment in New Building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 Bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Fashionz by Danube Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,078 Sqft
- Private Swimming pool
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health Care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & park area
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Beach Volleyball
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Beach access
- Yoga & Meditation area
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Garden
- Beauty salon
- Snooker area
- Mini-golf
- Cricket pitch
- Padel Tennis
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Dubai Production City – 1.0Km
- Midtown b Deyaar – 1.8Km
- The Springs – 1.9Km
- Victory Heights – 2.1Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284