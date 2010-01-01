  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube

Dubai, UAE
from € 457,000
;
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube
1 / 10 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 Bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Fashionz by Danube Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,078 Sqft
  • Private Swimming pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health Care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Garden
  • Beauty salon
  • Snooker area
  • Mini-golf
  • Cricket pitch
  • Padel Tennis

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Production City – 1.0Km
  • Midtown b Deyaar – 1.8Km
  • The Springs – 1.9Km
  • Victory Heights – 2.1Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube

Similar complexes
Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Large residence Elvira with swimming pools and green areas close to the city center, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni
Dubai, UAE
from € 359,237
Residence Kvartira premium-klassa s velikolepnym vidom
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube
Dubai, UAE
from € 457,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Torino | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 Bedroom apartments, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • Till Handover – 29%
  • Post Handover – 51%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 624 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
  • Green surrounding
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor Cinema
  • Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
  • Party Hall
  • Lazy River
  • Plunge slide
  • Yoga deck
  • Gazebo
  • Pets zone

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 1.4Km
  • Motor City – 2.5Km
  • Studio City – 3.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Premium Residence 110 in a prestigious area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a gym, an outdoor swimming pool, security, a parking.

Features of the flats
  • Fully equipped kitchen with white appliances
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes from Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, close to Sheik Zayed Road.

  • Dubai Mall - 3.8 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3.5 km
  • Airport - 16 km
  • Sea - 7.2 km
Residential complex Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Introducing one of the most innovative and multifunctional projects that Dubai has ever seen, offering a luxurious lifestyle in one of the developing areas of the city, with access to endless amenities.

The complex will consist of five towers with a height of 30 to 66 floors. 

All living quarters will be equipped with a laundry / utility room, and all apartments with 3-4 bedrooms will have a room for servants. Some apartments will have a classroom.

Each apartment will have at least one balcony or garden, from where future residents will be able to enjoy amazing views of Ras Al Khor, a crystal lagoon and an 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the complex. 

Convenience 

  • Heavenly gardens and terraces with amazing views of the horizon of Dubai, Ras al-Khor and the Crystal Lagoon.
  • Full library
  • Gym with treadmills, static bicycles, treadmill.
  • Shopping center 
  • Pool for adults and children
  • Four interconnected courtyards
  • Children's play area
  • 12 elevators in each building
  • Sobha Cafe and barbecue area. 
  • Premium Golf Course Pitch & Putt designed by Gary Pleyer
  • Exclusive club house with first-class amenities and patio overlooking the golf course
  • Wellness Park, Family Park, Fitness Park and Adult Park
  • 8 million square feet of promenade, 30% of open green areas, 2 international schools
  • Crystal lagoon

Location

  • Just a 15-minute drive from Dubai Center, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport. Near the recently planned metro line, close to the world's new largest shopping center and indoor ski slope, just minutes from the center of Dubai. Transport accessibility
  • 6 minutes to the Sobha Hartland Community complex with a lagoon and two international schools.
  • 10 minutes to the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve
  • 10 minutes to the shopping centers The Dubai Mall, Festival City Mall
  • 12 minutes to Business Bay and Dubai Center
  • 14 minutes to Zabil Park, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame
  • 10 minutes to Dubai International Airport
  • 3 min to the medical center of Nadd Al Hammar
  • 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa / city center
  • Service charge 20 AED / sq.ft

Sky terrace

Stunning views of the city open from the magnificent heavenly terrace in each tower. Bright shades of theme yards and golf courses will give you a sense of serenity when you admire the horizon painted in the myriad of shades. 

Each of the 5 towers has a cave with a high lobby, small barbecue facilities, relaxation and private parties, as well as a thematic courtyard, interconnected on the 6th floor.

Four theme yards. 

Keep the harmony of your soul in four exclusive theme yards interconnected. Swim in the pool, put yourself in shape in the gym or take a walk along green alleys with a landscape design to relieve the stress of everyday life. 

World Class Golf Course

Stylishly play golf on the 18-hole pit and patch field, each of which is carefully designed by a famous player.

Realting.com
Go