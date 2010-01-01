Apartment in New Building 1BR | Fashionz | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Fashionz by Danube Properties
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 54%
- On Handover – 1%
- Post Handover – 35%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 848 Sqft
- Office area
- Private Swimming pool
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health Care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & park area
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Beach Volleyball
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Beach access
- Yoga & Meditation area
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Garden
- Beauty salon
- Snooker area
- Mini-golf
- Cricket pitch
- Padel Tennis
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284