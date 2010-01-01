Apartment in New Building 1BR | Fashionz | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE

from € 331,144

73 m² 1 apartment

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires!



Manazel Al Khor — is a modern Arabic-style residential complex in the heart of Culture Village in Dubai. It is located in Al Jaddaf Waterfront Jumeirah and covers an area of 23,690 square meters. m.



Manazel Al Khor is surrounded by green landscape areas. The total length of pedestrian paths is 3.8 km.



The complex consists of 98 residential units, including apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. All facilities are equipped with panoramic windows overlooking the Dubai Creek coast. The interior was completed taking into account the main trends in the field of design. The floors in the common areas are decorated with natural marble, parquet is laid in the bedrooms ‒, and mosaics and porcelain are laid in the bathrooms ‒.



Manazel Al Khor has everything you need for a comfortable stay:



- gym;

- fitness center;

- pool;

- private parking;

- children's playground;

- public parks;

- barbecue sites;

- round-the-clock security.



Location:

Manazel Al Khor is surrounded by many shops, restaurants and cafes. The complex has excellent transport accessibility. It is located near Al Jadaf Metro Station on the green line and 5 minutes from Dubai International Airport.



The successful location of the project allows you to quickly get to the famous sights of the emirate. From there, you can get by car to one of the world's largest shopping centers ‒ Dubai Mall ‒ in just 15 minutes. About half an hour will take a trip to the promenade of The Walk JBR, where many entertainment venues are concentrated.



Directly next to the complex is a marina. Culture Village has many galleries, museums, libraries, art schools and theaters, as well as conservatories, art and dance academies.



We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!