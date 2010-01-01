  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Fashionz | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Fashionz | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 333,000
;
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Fashionz | Payment Plan
1 / 10 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Fashionz by Danube Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 54%
  • On Handover – 1%
  • Post Handover – 35%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 848 Sqft
  • Office area
  • Private Swimming pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health Care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Garden
  • Beauty salon
  • Snooker area
  • Mini-golf
  • Cricket pitch
  • Padel Tennis

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Fashionz | Payment Plan

Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Vida Residence | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Roskoshnyy 1-Bedroom v komplekse ASAYEL v MGL
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | The Sanctuary | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 1BR | Fashionz | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 333,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer comfortable apartments with balconies.

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids playground, a green area and a barbecue area, a yoga studio, a conference room, security and video surveillance, a parking, a spa area, a fitness center, sports grounds and a tennis court.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Sliding glass doors and windows
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to kindergartens, supermarkets, a shopping mall, medical centers, schools.

  • Dubai Marina- - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 12 minutes
  • Beach - 19 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na poberezhe Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from € 331,144
73 m² 1 apartment
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Manazel Al Khor — is a modern Arabic-style residential complex in the heart of Culture Village in Dubai. It is located in Al Jaddaf Waterfront Jumeirah and covers an area of 23,690 square meters. m.

Manazel Al Khor is surrounded by green landscape areas. The total length of pedestrian paths is 3.8 km.

The complex consists of 98 residential units, including apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. All facilities are equipped with panoramic windows overlooking the Dubai Creek coast. The interior was completed taking into account the main trends in the field of design. The floors in the common areas are decorated with natural marble, parquet is laid in the bedrooms ‒, and mosaics and porcelain are laid in the bathrooms ‒.

Manazel Al Khor has everything you need for a comfortable stay:

- gym;
- fitness center;
- pool;
- private parking;
- children's playground;
- public parks;
- barbecue sites;
- round-the-clock security.

Location:
Manazel Al Khor is surrounded by many shops, restaurants and cafes. The complex has excellent transport accessibility. It is located near Al Jadaf Metro Station on the green line and 5 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The successful location of the project allows you to quickly get to the famous sights of the emirate. From there, you can get by car to one of the world's largest shopping centers ‒ Dubai Mall ‒ in just 15 minutes. About half an hour will take a trip to the promenade of The Walk JBR, where many entertainment venues are concentrated.

Directly next to the complex is a marina. Culture Village has many galleries, museums, libraries, art schools and theaters, as well as conservatories, art and dance academies.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex New high-rise residence Emerald with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features swimming pools, a steam bath and a sauna, a parking, jogging paths, kids' playgrounds, yoga areas, sports grounds, a barbecue area.

Completion - January, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 7 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Hospital - 2 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
Realting.com
Go