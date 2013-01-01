  1. Realting.com
  Villa 4BR | Eden | Payment Plan

Villa 4BR | Eden | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 481,000
Villa 4BR | Eden | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 4 bedroom villa, located in The Valley, known as Eden by Emaar Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 45%
  • On Handover – 5%
  • Post Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,336 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Guest room
  • 2 Car parking space
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Garden & Park area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Mall – 25 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 35 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 40 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Villa Palma Residences, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Cassia at the fields | G&CO
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Sun | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | IBIZA | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Malta | Damac Lagoon
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Damac Lagoons, known as Malta by Damac Properties.

Key Highlights;

  • Pristine water lagoons & sandy beaches
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan options
  • Waterside cafe & gondola rides like facilities
  • Waterside boutiques, shopping & dining venues

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,273 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Garden
  • Garage for 2 car parking
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Fitness centre
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • School & Institute
  • Hospital
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Sports facilities

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Remraam – 2.3Km
  • Damac Hills – 2.3Km
  • Sports City – 3.9Km
  • Victory Heights – 4.4Km

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa Beach Mansion
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE
Emmaar beachfront

Deal: Sale
Category: Apartment
Building: Beach Mansion
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 + toilet room
View: full view of the marina
Floor: On the top floor
  Balcony Zone: Yes
 
Villa Expo Golf Villas, DUBAI SOUTH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Villa
  • Size - 1,800 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 3
  • No. of bathrooms - 4 
  • 36 min from Downtown
  • 40 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant
  • Rental income (P/A): 28,000 USD

Features and amenities

2 balconies

Terrace

2 car parking

Close to amenities

Gated community

Swimming zone 

Children’s play area

World Course Retail and Eating Outlets

Walking distance to the 18-hole Championship golf course

7 minutes away from the Al Maktoum Worldwide Air terminal 

Parks, gardens, and community center

Close to schools, colleges, healthcare centers

 

About area

 

A pioneering project by Emaar, Expo Golf Villas are a true ode to the bright future of Dubai. Located only minutes away from Expo 2020, the Championship golf course, and the upcoming global aviation hub, the Al Maktoum Airport, Expo Golf Villas are a fantastic investment opportunity for the discerning investor.

 

