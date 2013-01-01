Villa 4BR | Eden | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 4 bedroom villa, located in The Valley, known as Eden by Emaar Properties
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 45%
- On Handover – 5%
- Post Handover – 40%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 4 Bedroom
- 5 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,336 Sqft
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Guest room
- 2 Car parking space
- Lawn
- Roof
- Balcony / Terrace
- Garden & Park area
- Kid’s play area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Green surrounding
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Sports court
- Fitness centre
- Yoga & Meditation area
Location Nearby;
- Dubai Mall – 25 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
- Palm Jumeirah – 35 mins
- Burj Al Arab – 40 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284