Villa 4BR | Eden | Payment Plan

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 4 bedroom villa, located in The Valley, known as Eden by Emaar Properties

Payment Plan;

Down Payment – 10%

During Construction – 45%

On Handover – 5%

Post Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,336 Sqft

Maid room

Laundry area

Powder room

Guest room

2 Car parking space

Lawn

Roof

Balcony / Terrace

Garden & Park area

Kid’s play area

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Green surrounding

Dining & Retail outlets

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Cycling, Jogging & Running track

Sports court

Fitness centre

Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

Dubai Mall – 25 mins

Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

Palm Jumeirah – 35 mins

Burj Al Arab – 40 mins

Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

