About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom villa. located in The Valley, known as Eden by Emaar Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Access to state of the art amenities & facilities
  • One of the first villas community
  • Surrounded by lush green parks & tranquil environment
  • Easy & flexible post-handover payment plan
  • Family-friendly develoment

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnised
  • BUA; 2,082 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • 2 Car parking space
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Garden & Park area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Villa 3BR | Eden | The Valley

Other complexes
Villa 4BR | IBIZA | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in IBIZA, Damac Lagoons, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

  • New premium cluster at Damac Lagoons
  • Pristine water lagoons & sandy beaches
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan options
  • Waterside cafes & gondola rides-like facilities
  • Waterside boutiques, shopping & dining venues

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurished
  • BUA; 2,280 Sqft
  • Garden
  • Laundry area
  • Storage
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Cycling & Jogging track
  • Water activity
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Damac properties

Gems Estates is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between legendary fashion brand Cavalli and jewellery virtuoso de GRISOGONO – both masters of their craft.

Make a bold selection from exquisite five, six and seven bedroom villas, each with sweeping, unhindered views of Trump International Golf Club Dubai.


De GRISOGONO's decades of mastery find pride of place on the exteriors – inspired by the black diamond, a stately gemstone that exudes power and grace.

Delicate yet captivating gold features complement the dark exteriors flawlessly, while large glass windows offer a glimpse into a different world.
Feel the passion of the jungle in the exquisite animal prints and trendy wooden features, while sleek and curved textures highlight the visual drama.

Cavalli has left no gemstone unturned while designing the interiors of these homes. This is haute couture living at its wildest and most imaginative.

The community

DAMAC Hills is an established self-contained community in the popular Dubailand, comprising villas, apartments and a hotel. Homes are set around the Trump International Golf Club Dubai or The Park, nearly four million square feet of themed gardens, sporting amenities, a skate park, and stables. There is also a school, Carrefour supermarket and ‘Green Zone’, with more planned.
Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE
Santorini

Deal: Sale
Category: Townhouse
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
View: View the community
Parking: 2
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan, October 2024.

