Residential complex Premialnyy kompleks v okruzhenii prirody

Dubai, UAE
from € 162,411
About the complex

Oxford Gardens – a new premium housing complex from Iman Developers. Located in the developed and attractive area of Arjan, this project offers customers life surrounded by pristine nature and modern infrastructure.

Unusual architecture instantly distinguishes Oxford Gardens from other residential projects. The elegant combination of facade lines connecting the floors of the structure, snow-white color shades, semi-glass balconies creates a truly futuristic image that attracts the look.

The 10-story residential complex offers a wide selection of real estate, which is especially in demand among buyers and investors: functional and thoughtful studios, spacious apartments with 1, 2 and 4 bedrooms. Each residence has excellent layouts, and panoramic glazing creates a feeling of even greater spaciousness.

Infrastructure:
Residents have a wide selection of amenities with exclusive access:

- Two-level lobby with public spaces for recreation;
- Lounge zones;
- Infinity pool;
- Fitness room with modern simulators;
- A zone for yoga;
- Children's playgrounds;
- Children's pool;
- Barbecue zones;
- Library;
- Charging stations for cars;
- Cinema in the open air;
- Sports fields.

Location:
The stunning location in Dubailand gives residents access to the region’s abundant infrastructure. Everything that is necessary for a full and comfortable life is located in a 5-10 minute drive by car: from kindergartens and schools, and ending with shops and supermarkets.

At the same time, residents of the complex are not deprived of access to other areas of the emirate, where key tourist attractions and objects are located. Being among the main transport routes, every resident of Oxford Gardens can quickly reach popular areas and facilities.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 108.0
Price per m², € 2 684
Apartment price, € 289 906
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 42.0
Price per m², € 3 449
Apartment price, € 144 872
New building location
Dubai, UAE
