  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni

Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni

Dubai, UAE
from € 402,727
;
Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The Grove by Iman – premium residential complex located in the middle of lush greenery in Dubai Hills. The developer is Iman Developers, known for its unique and ambitious projects.

The residential complex includes a collection of the most popular types of real estate. Studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are presented here. The area of residential facilities varies from 38 to 237 square meters. Residents will find an incredible set of amenities:

- Double lobby, recreated on the lekals of luxury interiors;
- 25-meter pool and jacuzzi for relaxation: including a rooftop pool;
- Children's pools;
- Special children's play areas: outdoors and indoor playground;
- Recreation area in the open space;
- A well-maintained terrace for relaxation and relaxation;
- Club lounge;
- BBQ area;
- Parking for electric vehicles;
- Sports fields;
- A well-equipped fitness club with modern equipment.

Location:
Located in Dubai Hills, The Grove residential complex offers residents not only developed infrastructure of the suburban community, but also quick access to important facilities and locations in Dubai:

1 kilometer to Dubai Hills Mall.
7 kilometers to Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center.
16 kilometers to the Burj Khalifa tower and the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah.
26 kilometers to Dubai Expo City.
28 kilometers to Dubai International Airport.
The developer offers very profitable payment plans, divided into 6 stages, which makes investments in The Grove residential complex even more profitable.

Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable UAE real estate!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 73.0
Price per m², € 4 921
Apartment price, € 359 237
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 158.0
Price per m², € 5 526
Apartment price, € 887 984
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Golf Grand | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Ocean House | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
Residential quarter Verdana
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Levanto | ORO 24
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni
Dubai, UAE
from € 402,727
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a lagoon-style swimming pool and an artificial beach, landscaped gardens, shops, cafes and restaurants, two gyms, kids' playgrounds and pools, yoga, lounge and barbecue areas, sports grounds.

Completion - June, 2024.

Advantages

In case of installment plan 40/60 - 17% discount.

In case of payment in full - 22% discount.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai Studio City, close to Motor City and Sports City districts, the city center and Expo 2020, a few minutes away from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • EXPO 2020 - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • School - 9 minutes
  • Clinic - 9 minutes
Apartment building 3BR | The Crestmark | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,593 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Secret club room
  • Treadwell fitness
  • Aracade room
  • Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
  • Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
  • EV Charging station
  • Library area
  • Bicycle track
  • Hub deck
  • Curved outdoor bench

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay Metro Station – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall & Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Opera – 10 mins
  • City Walk – 10 mins
  • Museum of the Future – 10 mins
  • Meydan Golf Course – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Apartment building 4BR | ORB Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The ORB Tower.

ORB Tower by District One offers mix waterfront apartments, with superb views of the surrounding areas & that of the city’s majestic skyline, the residences will quantify your whole living experience

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,649 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Office
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Dressing
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 15 mins
  • Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go