Residential complex Progressivnyy kompleks v roskoshnom rayone

Dubai, UAE
from € 561,406
Residential complex Progressivnyy kompleks v roskoshnom rayone
About the complex

Mangrove Residences — a new progressive project that will embody the best characteristics of the sustainable development strategy adopted in « the city of the future ». A comfortable accommodation complex will take its rightful place in the Expo City Dubai luxury property collection. Mangrove Residences will include three towers with apartments, separate townhouses and public spaces for entertainment and outdoor activities.

All residences are complemented by spacious balconies, laundry, equipped kitchen. The bedrooms have dressing rooms or fitted wardrobes. For maximum comfort of residents, a number of layouts provide a zone for the cabinet and a room with a separate bathroom for the servants. Townhouse owners will be able to enjoy a private garden, and for residents of the apartments in each tower their own reception and concierge service will be available. From the windows of the residences and from the huge spacious balconies, picturesque views of Expo City Dubai open.

Infrastructure:
A variety of entertainment and amenities will be available to future residents of Mangrove Residences: gym, treadmills, wellness center, several types of pools, including a special training room, bar and terrace with booths, cascading waterfall, club house, children's playground, multifunctional lounge and many others.

The project provides all the conditions for a relaxing holiday and walking: gardens on the podium, sky terraces, green lawns. At Expo City Dubai, residents of the complex will be able to visit shops, restaurants, concerts, exhibitions and other events. Across the high-tech mini-city, access to the new 5G global wireless standard is provided.

Location:
10-20 minutes
Dubai Investment Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC )

25-35 minutes
Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay

The Mangrove Residences project will be conveniently located next to the metro station and take the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Al Khail Road motorway. The popular Ibn Battuta Mall is less than a quarter of an hour from the complex. You can visit the beaches and promenades of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah by spending about 25 minutes on the trip.

Downtown Dubai Business or Entertainment Roads will take about half an hour. Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) can be reached by car in less than 40 minutes. Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC ) is just a quarter hour from the Mangrove Residences project.


Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 128.0
Price per m², € 3 912
Apartment price, € 500 780
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 158.0
Price per m², € 4 615
Apartment price, € 741 527
New building location
Dubai, UAE
