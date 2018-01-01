Residential complex Unikalnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
About the complex
Crestmark — is a future residential complex that will be located in the vibrant Business Bay area, with stunning views of the Dubai Water Channel. The tower developer is Ellington, the first builder project in Business Bay, which has already attracted the attention of investors who want to live in the heart of Dubai.
Buyers who prefer dynamic urban life in the center of an energetic city with trendy boutiques, luxury restaurants and head offices of global corporations in the immediate vicinity, can choose between studios and apartments with the number of bedrooms from one to three in this exclusive new complex. Elegant interiors will be tastefully decorated. The great windows will open stunning views of the Business Bay area with dizzying skyscrapers, famous floating villas and the Dorchester Hotel.
New residences provide endless opportunities for relaxation and entertainment: Dubai Mall is just one kilometer away. Fitness lovers will appreciate the green lawns, swimming pool and gym on the territory. Bay Square Business Hub is 300 meters away.
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!