Residential complex Unikalnye apartamenty dlya investiciy

Dubai, UAE
from € 366,580
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Crestmark — is a future residential complex that will be located in the vibrant Business Bay area, with stunning views of the Dubai Water Channel. The tower developer is Ellington, the first builder project in Business Bay, which has already attracted the attention of investors who want to live in the heart of Dubai.

Buyers who prefer dynamic urban life in the center of an energetic city with trendy boutiques, luxury restaurants and head offices of global corporations in the immediate vicinity, can choose between studios and apartments with the number of bedrooms from one to three in this exclusive new complex. Elegant interiors will be tastefully decorated. The great windows will open stunning views of the Business Bay area with dizzying skyscrapers, famous floating villas and the Dorchester Hotel.

New residences provide endless opportunities for relaxation and entertainment: Dubai Mall is just one kilometer away. Fitness lovers will appreciate the green lawns, swimming pool and gym on the territory. Bay Square Business Hub is 300 meters away.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², € 7 438
Apartment price, € 513 211
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 46.0
Price per m², € 7 969
Apartment price, € 366 580
New building location
Dubai, UAE
