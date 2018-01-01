  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 668,817
;
Residential complex Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views.

The residence features a landscaped roof-top garden, a garage, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, barbecue areas, cafes and boutiques.

Completion - April, 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located directly on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, in the heart of an exclusive island area, near Sheikh Zayed Road, a marina and a yacht club, 5 minutes from Dubai Marina.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 339,503
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | La Cote | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 668,817
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a yield of 8% in the prestigious hotel and residential complex Five, JVC area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant.

Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens.

Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 19 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 21 minutes to The Walk JBR
  • 22 minutes to to Dubai Mall
  • 28 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB)
  • 35 minutes new Al Maktoum International Airport
Residential complex Large residence Keturah Reserve with swimming pools, gardens and a business center, MBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments and three-storey townhouses.

Each townhouse has a parking and a swimming pool, a terrace and a barbecue area.

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, gyms, a yoga and pilates studio, a parking and landscaped gardens, sports grounds, barbecue areas, a cinema, a kindergarten, a business center, a spa center.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Supermarket - 4.1 km
  • Pharmacy - 4.1 km
  • Airport - 26 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 11.7 km
  • Sea - 12 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 7 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes
Residence Sovremennye apartamenty s vygodnoy lokaciey
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!

Modern V Tower Apartment with a Favorable Location

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.


V Tower is a modern residential tower with 17 living floors. V Tower is located in Dubai, one of the largest entertainment and residential projects in the world. The complex provides residents with a temperature-controlled pool, separate well-equipped gyms for men and women, as well as a children's playground. Available services include round-the-clock security, real estate management services and concierge services.

KEY ADVANTAGES:


- Best in class amenities and amenities;
- 24 hour security;
- Closed balanced environment for life;
- Attractive payment plan options;
- Near the world-class shopping center;
- Modern apartments and duplexes.

PLUS OF THE LOCATION:


- Bus stop: 3 min;
- Metro line: Noor Bank ( 24 min ), Creek ( 20 min );
- Access road: Emirates Road;
- Airport: Dubai International Airport ( 29 min ) Al-Maktum International Airport ( 38 min );
- Car rental: Economical car rental - Dubai Silicon Oasis ( 13 minutes ), Calder Rent A Car LLC ( 22 minutes );
- Helipad: Helipad ( 22 min ).

INVESTMENT PRIVACY:


- The property of the V Tower complex is suitable for investment. The living quarters of the complex will become a comfortable place for business people, young couples and families with children;
- Return on investment reaches 6%

The project is attractive for investment due to its favorable location and modern style!

WHAT AN OBJECT IS PERSONALLY OR ONLINE, TAKE EVERYTHING ON INTRODUCTION IN THE DUBAET!
CALL, or WRITE!

Realting.com
Go