Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 210,553
About the complex
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a meditation area, lounge areas, sports grounds, a spa area, a business center, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located between two main highways of UAE.
- Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
- Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 19 minutes
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
