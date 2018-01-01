Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

The project features 2 towers with elegant interiors and furniture by Aston Martin, located in JLT.

There are panoramic views of the city and Dubai Marina.

There are various apartment options in the complex: studios, flats with 1-3 bedrooms.

The project also has over 40 amenities and facilities for a comfortable holiday.

Convenient payment plan: 10% prepayment and 1-10% installment every month.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: rooftop terrace with seating areas, event and party room, library, business centre, doctor, childcare services, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, table tennis, and sports grounds, photo booth, rain shower, jacuzzi and aquatic gymnasium.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JLT is one of the most popular areas in Dubai. This quiet and tranquil neighbourhood has a variety of recreational areas: large green spaces with man-made lakes, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants.