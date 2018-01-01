Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 210,553
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a meditation area, lounge areas, sports grounds, a spa area, a business center, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between two main highways of UAE.

  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 19 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Ocean House | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,769 Sqft
  • Prep & Show kitchen
  • Store area
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sitting area
  • School & Institute
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach Access
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Meeting room & co-working area
  • Club lounge
  • Lush green area
  • Community hall

Nearby Neigbourhood;

  • Acacia Avenue – 3.6Km
  • Al Sufouh – 3.7Km
  • Sufouh Gardens – 3.8Km
  • Dubai Media City – 4.5 Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project features 2 towers with elegant interiors and furniture by Aston Martin, located in JLT.

There are panoramic views of the city and Dubai Marina.

There are various apartment options in the complex: studios, flats with 1-3 bedrooms.

The project also has over 40 amenities and facilities for a comfortable holiday.

Convenient payment plan: 10% prepayment and 1-10% installment every month.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: rooftop terrace with seating areas, event and party room, library, business centre, doctor, childcare services, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, table tennis, and sports grounds, photo booth, rain shower, jacuzzi and aquatic gymnasium.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JLT is one of the most popular areas in Dubai. This quiet and tranquil neighbourhood has a variety of recreational areas: large green spaces with man-made lakes, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants.

  • 10 min walk to metro station
  • 20 minutes by car to Dubai Mall
  • 11 minutes by car to Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes by car to Al Maktoum International Airport
Apartment building MARQUISE SQUARE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: Address Property

THIS IS MARQUISE SQUARE

5 minutes from the Dubai Mall

7 minutes from metro station

8 minutes from the Burj Khalifa

8 minutes from the DIFC

INTERIOR

Bespoke laminated European-made doors;

Bespoke handles with luxurious matte black finishing throughout;

Bespoke fitted wardrobes is all bedrooms;

High quality Italian tiles.

KITCHEN

Bespoke kitchen design incorporating eclectic mix of materials;

Сomposite stone worktops and splashbacks with high-end quartz;

Fully integtated top of the range SIEMENS appliances

Feature lighting under wall unit

STOSA Italian-made cabinets and wall units

LIGHTING & ELECTRICAL

European-made LED lighting throughout;

LEGRAND light switches and power sockets;

Cat 6 wiring with television, telephone and data points to principal reception rooms and bedrooms.

COMMON AREAS

Welcoming reception lobby incorporating bespoke concierge desk

24-hour security service

Visitor seating lounge

Feature lighting and bespoke design at reception

5 passenger lift and 1 service lift

AMENITIES

Food & Beverages

Outlets Podium-level swimming pool with children's pool

State-of-the-art gymnasium

Health club

Multifunctional outdoor court

Children's play area

MARQUISE SQUARE IS IN THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER SPOT IN DUBAI

It will be at the heart of the city’s future - and this makes it a compelling investment opportunity. Marquise Square is located on Burj Khalifa Street within the world-famous Burj Khalifa District. Its remarkable location is just minutes from the world’s tallest building and key business and financial districts, including the Middle East’s premier business hub the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

 

