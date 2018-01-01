  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New residence Petalz with a swimming pool and sports grounds, International City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 266,783
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool and lounge areas, an outdoor gym, a kids' playground and cabanas, an outdoor cinema, tennis and basketball courts.

Completion - August, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jumeirah Beach - 27 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 24 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 24 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 34 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 14 minutes
