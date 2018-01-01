  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Large residence Keturah Reserve with swimming pools, gardens and a business center, MBR, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Large residence Keturah Reserve with swimming pools, gardens and a business center, MBR, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 704,239
Residential complex Large residence Keturah Reserve with swimming pools, gardens and a business center, MBR, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer apartments and three-storey townhouses.

Each townhouse has a parking and a swimming pool, a terrace and a barbecue area.

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, gyms, a yoga and pilates studio, a parking and landscaped gardens, sports grounds, barbecue areas, a cinema, a kindergarten, a business center, a spa center.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Supermarket - 4.1 km
  • Pharmacy - 4.1 km
  • Airport - 26 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 11.7 km
  • Sea - 12 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 7 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | La Rosa | Villanova
Dubai, UAE
Residence
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Designer finished Safa One apartments with swimming pools, surrounded by tropical plants, Al Safa 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residence Kvartira-studiya s vidom na Burj Khalifa
Dubai, UAE
Residence Panoramnaya kvartira premium-klassa
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Large residence Keturah Reserve with swimming pools, gardens and a business center, MBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 704,239
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a green area, swimming pools, concierge service, a cafe, a gym, a spa center, restaurants and shops, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a parking, around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Appliances (fridge, washer, hob, dishwasher, TV, microwave)
  • Alarm
  • Cable TV
  • High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a metro station and public transport stops, close to shopping malls and Dubai Marina.

  • Sea and beaches - 5 km
  • Airport - 30 km
Residential complex Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views.

The residence features a landscaped roof-top garden, a garage, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, barbecue areas, cafes and boutiques.

Completion - April, 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located directly on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, in the heart of an exclusive island area, near Sheikh Zayed Road, a marina and a yacht club, 5 minutes from Dubai Marina.
Apartment building 2BR | Onyx | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Onyx by Binghatti.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,550 Sqft
  • Private pool
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Locations Nearby;

  • Circle Mall – 05 mins
  • Dubai Butterfly Garden – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

