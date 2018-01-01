Residential complex Large residence Keturah Reserve with swimming pools, gardens and a business center, MBR, Dubai, UAE
About the complex
We offer apartments and three-storey townhouses.
Each townhouse has a parking and a swimming pool, a terrace and a barbecue area.
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, gyms, a yoga and pilates studio, a parking and landscaped gardens, sports grounds, barbecue areas, a cinema, a kindergarten, a business center, a spa center.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Supermarket - 4.1 km
- Pharmacy - 4.1 km
- Airport - 26 km
- Burj Khalifa - 11.7 km
- Sea - 12 km
- Downtown Dubai - 7 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes
