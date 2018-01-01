Residential complex Large residence Keturah Reserve with swimming pools, gardens and a business center, MBR, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Onyx by Binghatti.

Payment Plan;

Down Payment – 20%

During Construction – 50%

On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

2 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,550 Sqft

Private pool

Store area

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Restaurant & Cafe

Dining & Retail outlet

Supermarket & Shopping area

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Beach

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

School & Institute

Sports court

Community Hall

Tennis & Basketball court

Fitness centre

Spa & Sauna room

Locations Nearby;

Circle Mall – 05 mins

Dubai Butterfly Garden – 10 mins

Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins

Burj Al Arab – 20 mins

Downtown Dubai – 20 mins

Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

