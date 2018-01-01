Residential complex Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Three residential towers offering studios, along with one and two-bedroom apartments with panoramic views of the DAMAC Hills development and its green outdoor spaces. Bellavista condominiums in Dubai for sale looks out over the Trump International Golf Club Dubai with a universe of facilities at street level. An elegant lobby welcomes you home, and your apartment is thoughtfully designed to maximise both living space and exceptional views. Bellavista is part of an established community, and benefits from life necessities such as shops and cafés, a convenient school, as well as an expanse of green parkland and outdoor fun.

Fitness Centre

Swimming Pool

State-of-the-art Gymnasium

Steam Room and Sauna

Access to the world-class Amenities of DAMAC Hills

Golf course

Community skate park

Stables

Wave pool

Trump International Golf Club Dubai

Spinneys and Carrefour supermarkets with café and ATM



DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002,delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, includingthe UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, and Oman, as well as the United Kingdom.



Since then, the Company has delivered close to 32,000 homes, with a development portfolio of more than 34,000 at various stages of planning and progress.* Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course managed by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Fendi Casa, Just Cavalli, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.