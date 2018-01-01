  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 568,714
;
Residential complex Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luminous townhouses with covered parking spaces and picturesque views.

The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a park and a club, a gym, swimming pools and lounge areas.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • International Airport - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm Jumeirah, Media City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 568,714
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with spacious wrap-around balconies.

The residence features two swimming pools with panoramic views of the city, a kids' playground and a kids' pool, a gym, shops and restaurants, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.

Completion - December, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of the dynamic district where you find Dubai International Cricket Stadium and a golf club.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • Autodrome Dubai - 3 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
Apartment building Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, UAE
Developer: Damac properties

Three residential towers offering studios, along with one and two-bedroom apartments with panoramic views of the DAMAC Hills development and its green outdoor spaces. Bellavista condominiums in Dubai for sale looks out over the Trump International Golf Club Dubai with a universe of facilities at street level. An elegant lobby welcomes you home, and your apartment is thoughtfully designed to maximise both living space and exceptional views. Bellavista is part of an established community, and benefits from life necessities such as shops and cafés, a convenient school, as well as an expanse of green parkland and outdoor fun.

  • Fitness Centre
  • Swimming Pool
  • State-of-the-art Gymnasium
  • Steam Room and Sauna
  • Access to the world-class Amenities of DAMAC Hills
  • Golf course
  • Community skate park
  • Stables
  • Wave pool
  • Trump International Golf Club Dubai

Spinneys and Carrefour supermarkets with café and ATM

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002,delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, includingthe UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, and Oman, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the Company has delivered close to 32,000 homes, with a development portfolio of more than 34,000 at various stages of planning and progress.* Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course managed by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Fendi Casa, Just Cavalli, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.
Residential complex Hotel apartments in the SLS Dubai hotel by WOW developer, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

This is the first SLS brand hotel in the Middle East. One of the highest in the region (75 floors), the hotel opened in February 2021. The brand is managed by the international company Accor, which has a portfolio of more than 4,500 hotels worldwide. Hotel rating on Booking 8.5.

It offers luxurious rooms with a large kitchen, restaurants, cafes, a bar, a swimming pool, fitness and spa. A variety of breakfasts for every taste: continental, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menus, halal. Two pools with terraces are located on the rooftop of the building. The rooftop offers a 360-degree panorama of the whole Dubai.

Advantages
  • Payments are made at the choice of the owner: once a year, once every six months, once a quarter or once a month.
  • The investor has the right to stay in the hotel 28 days a year in a room of the same category that he purchases.
  • Purchase from $ 205,000 allows you apply for a residence permit in Dubai for 3 or 5 years. Tranio will advise on payment, accompany the transaction and help to submit documents.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The hotel complex is located in the Business Bay area. Within 2 km from the hotel are the Dubai Fountains, the world's largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Dubai Canal with Marina is 1 km away. Dubai Airport is 10 km away.

Realting.com
Go