Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

The residential complex has modern one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with large balconies, parking spaces and panoramic views.

The residence consists of 450 flats and features a parking, swimming pools, a gym, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds, a sports ground, a landscaped terrace.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, three minutes walk from the marina, two minutes walk from the central park.

New Creek Marina - 300 meters

Central park - 800 meters

Ras Al Khor highway - 3.6 km

Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes

Business Bay - 14 minutes

Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes

Dubai Mall - 15 minutes

Dxb Int’ Airport - 16 minutes

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.