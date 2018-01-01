Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 612,586
About the complex

We offer townhouses with terraces, gardens and parking spaces.

The residence features lounge areas, a beach and a beach club, a swimming pool and parks.

Completion - October, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near highways, schools and medical centers.

  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
  • Business Bay - 30 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 40 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
