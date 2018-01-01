  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of townhouses Camelia with a private beach, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 327,472
Residential complex Complex of townhouses Camelia with a private beach, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer spacious and modern townhouses with private gardens.

The residence features a private beach, swimming pools and an aquapark, an outdoor cinema, sports grounds.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 35 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 35 minutes
  • International airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
