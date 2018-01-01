Residential complex Complex of townhouses Camelia with a private beach, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Premium apartment with magnificent panoramic views!



Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.



We will provide you with:

- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;

- Guaranteeing annual investment income;

- Interest-free installment for 7 years;

- Free legal support;

- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;

- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.



Bellavista Tower consists of three 33-story residential towers that are built on the territory of DAMAC Hills, in the very center. Each apartment offers magnificent views of the panoramic windows with double glazing on the green open spaces of the Trump International Golf Club.



Inside the apartment, the floors are lined with ceramic tiles. The kitchens are equipped with the necessary appliances, including refrigerators, a drying washing machine and kitchen hoods. Laminated cabinets with stone countertops are installed. The bathrooms of the floors and walls are decorated with beautiful tiles, there are bathtubs and showers, standard plumbing, fittings and accessories.



COMPLETE EFFICIENCY:



- gym;

- a pool with an adjustable temperature;

- sauna;

- hammam;

- spacious parking;

- steam bath and sauna;

- cinema in the open air;

- skate park;

- round-the-clock security.



LOCATION:



The complex is located near significant highways, next to the business and entertainment areas of the city.

A few minutes from here are some interesting locations, including the Dubai Butterfly Garden ( Dubai Butterfly Garden ), the extensive thematic park IMG Worlds of Adventure, Emirates Mall ( Mall of The Emirates ) and the largest global tourist and leisure project in the UAE.



INVESTMENT PRIVACY:



Since the project is located in one of the most popular areas of Dubai, housing can be rented out here. The profitability of renting real estate is about 8% per annum.



With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!