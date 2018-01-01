Residential complex Luxury residence Cavalli Couture on the bank pf the canal, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,114,463
About the complex
We offer exclusive furnished apartments featuring private infinity pools with waterfalls and a panoramic view of the city and the canal.
The residence features a cafe, a tropical garden, a lagoon with a bar and a restaurant, a gym, a lounge area and a spa area, massage rooms.
Completion - May, 31, 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road.
- Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes drive
- Business Bay - 10 minutes drive
- Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
- Dubai Opera - 10 minutes drive
- Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
