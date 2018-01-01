Residential complex Luxury residence Cavalli Couture on the bank pf the canal, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,114,463
About the complex

We offer exclusive furnished apartments featuring private infinity pools with waterfalls and a panoramic view of the city and the canal.

The residence features a cafe, a tropical garden, a lagoon with a bar and a restaurant, a gym, a lounge area and a spa area, massage rooms.

Completion - May, 31, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes drive
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes drive
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
  • Dubai Opera - 10 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes
