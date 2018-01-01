Residential complex New high-rise residence Elegance Tower with a swimming pool and a spa in the heart of Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 521,677
1
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a gym, shops, a spa atra and a sauna, a parking.
Completion - 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, just a few meters from Business Bay.
- Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes drive
- Dubai Mall - 500 meters
- Burj Khalifa - 1.5 km
- Sea - 4.5 km
- Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
