Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

The project is an architecturally impressive building designed in the style of Miami homes and hotels. It consists of 21 floors and has spacious living spaces and amenities for residents.

The light colour palette is used in the living areas. The complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each apartment has 1-2 parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Two pools: swimming pool with sparkling waterfall and a children's pool with safety technology.

Other amenities: bar with fresh juices, sunbathing terrace with cabanas and sun loungers, video surveillance and security, play area with ping pong and table football, multi-purpose room for social events, parties, and TV viewing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building offers convenient access to popular areas in Dubai, facilitated by the following public transport network:

Underground: metro stations R73, R71 and DMCC 1

Bus lines: 19 bus stops in total in Jumeirah Village Circle

Water transport: Marina Mall and Marina Terrace station.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) - 38 minutes drive away

Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) - 34 minutes.