  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 129,599
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features shops and restaurants, landscaped green areas, a kids' play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a parking, around-the-clock security.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Highway - 1 minute
  • Metro station - 1 minute
  • Shopping mall - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • International airport - 15 minutes
  • Business Bay - 25 minutes
