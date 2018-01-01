Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 129,599
1 / 6
About the complex
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features shops and restaurants, landscaped green areas, a kids' play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a parking, around-the-clock security.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Highway - 1 minute
- Metro station - 1 minute
- Shopping mall - 7 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
- International airport - 15 minutes
- Business Bay - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes