Residential complex High-rise residence Five Luxe with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line, JBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,186,515
1 / 13
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view.
The residence features restaurants and bars, swimming pools and a spa area, a gym, tennis courts, a hotel, a private beach, concierge service.
Completion - September, 2023.Advantages
Guaranteed income of 7% within 10 years.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Sheikh Zayed Road - 5 minutes
- Metro station - 10 minutes
- International airport - 35 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 7 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes