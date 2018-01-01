  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residence Five Luxe with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line, JBR, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residence Five Luxe with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line, JBR, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Five Luxe with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line, JBR, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view.

The residence features restaurants and bars, swimming pools and a spa area, a gym, tennis courts, a hotel, a private beach, concierge service.

Completion - September, 2023.

Advantages

Guaranteed income of 7% within 10 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 10 minutes
  • International airport - 35 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 7 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
