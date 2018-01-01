Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,917,808
About the complex

SLS Residences the Palm Dubai — 10-story ultra-lux complex from Roya Lifestyle Development LLC and a well-known company in the field of hotel services and services Ennismore.

For sale in the SLS Residences the Palm Dubai complex, 113 units of real estate with excellent finishes and premium living conditions are presented. Among them are apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, duplexes with 3-4 bedrooms and ultra-roscostic penthouses with personal pools.

All residences will be complemented by a spacious terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf. Luxury residences are offered in various configurations with a living area of 130 square meters. m to 1319 sq. m.

Advantages of the complex:
High-class amenities will be offered to residents of residences at the SLS Residences the Palm Dubai complex, including a private pool, cinema, yoga and meditation venues, a wellness center with procedural spa rooms, a recording studio, private living room for private dinners. While the children will have fun in their own children's club, adults will be able to visit the fitness center or club house created by the SLS brand project.

Location:
5-15 minutes
Nakheel Mall, Sufouh Beach, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai

25-35 minutes
Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai International Airport ( DXB )

The SLS Residences the Palm Dubai is favorably located on the luxurious Palm Jumeirah Island. The Sheikh Zayed Road is a 15-minute drive away. Due to this convenient location, residents will be able to easily get to anywhere in Dubai by personal transport.

One of Dubai's most popular shopping complexes — Nakheel Mall is a 10-minute drive from the project. The road to entertainment of Dubai Marina and the luxurious beaches in Al Sufouh will take no more than 20 minutes, and Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) — half an hour. Downtown Dubai's world-famous attractions and Business Bay offices are approximately a 25-minute drive from the complex.

We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
