  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Otelnye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom

Residential complex Otelnye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom

Dubai, UAE
from € 452,336
;
Residential complex Otelnye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Marriott Executive Towers – a new residential complex running one of Marriott's famous hotel brands. The project is characterized by high investment attractiveness and impeccable service for residents.

3 towers with a strict but recognizable architecture are located at the Barsha South – epicenter of a rapidly developing suburban area. The facilities are connected to each other by an elegant podium, which is complemented by a common architectural concept.

The residential complex incorporates the most popular types of real estate: spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as luxurious penthouses with 1-2 bedrooms. Fully furnished apartments will relieve customers of the need to furnish residences, and the unique decoration from Marriott in the modern style creates an ideal living space. And the panoramic glazing of each residence allows you to admire the best views that open on Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and the Dubai Marina embankment.

First-class service – is one of the main advantages of the world brand Marriott, and the Executive Towers complex is no exception. Thoughtful internal infrastructure meets all the needs of tenants and offers a wide selection of amenities:

- Luxurious hotel lobby;
- Gym;
- Club lounge;
- SPA center with various types of services;
- Conference room;
- Pool;
- The greenhouse;
- Parking for 500 cars;
- Restaurants.

Location:
The unique location of the residential complex makes it possible to enjoy the peace and quiet of suburban life. In the immediate vicinity is the Umm Suqeim Road, thanks to which residents of the residences will be able to quickly reach the central regions of Dubai and its attractions.

If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building AZIZI Riviera 31
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex W Residence
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Imperial, DUBAI SILICON OASIS
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Mykonos | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residence
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Otelnye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom
Dubai, UAE
from € 452,336
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex PAGANI Tower Elite residential complex with unique design and views of water canal and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani.

The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building.

The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic views of Dubai. On the south-eastern side, residents can enjoy tranquil views of the Dubai Canal and part of the Business Bay area. On the north side, there is a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The complex has apartments of various layouts: standard units, duplexes, and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms and open spaces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located near major attractions in Dubai:

  • Dubai Canal is a 3.2 km long tourist attraction
  • Dubai Mall is the world's largest shopping mall
  • Dubai Fountain is the world's tallest fountain offering a spectacular and captivating blend of water, music and light
  • Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building
  • Dubai Opera, multi-format arts centre with a seating capacity of 2,000.
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Duba
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Q Garden Apartments ‒ residential complex located in Arjan, Dubailand, Dubai, developed by AYS Developers. The complex, consisting of several buildings, has 5 floors, of which 4 are residential. The basement is reserved for commercial areas. On the podium there is a patio with a swimming pool and recreation areas.

The multifunctional complex Q Garden Apartments offers for sale and for rent studios, as well as apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms. They designed laundry, large double glazed windows, built-in cabinets of the German brand EEGER, bathrooms with a modern design and VILLEROY & BOCH plumbing, balconies of which offer a beautiful view, and fully equipped kitchens.

Infrastructure:
- Fitness room;
- Infinity pool with controlled temperature, children's pool;
- Game room;
- The Barbecue zone in the open air;
- Private cinema;
- Charging stations for electric vehicles;
- Smart Home system";
- 24 hour concierge services;
- 24 hour security;
- Video surveillance.

Location:
- 5 minutes to the Dubai Sports Center.
- 5 minutes to North England – Al Barsha South.
- 5 minutes to Gems World Academy – Al Barsha South.
- 7 minutes to Dubai British school — Emirate Hills.
- 7 minutes to the Dubai International Academy.
- 2 minutes to Al Khail Avenue Shopping Center on JVT.
- 7 minutes to Mall of the Emirates – Al Barsha 1.
- 7 minutes to the Al Barsha shopping center – Al Barsha 2.- 5 minutes to the center of Al-Barsha – Al-Barsha-South.
- 5 minutes to the daily hospital Emirates Hospital — Motor City.
- 5 minutes to Mediclinic ParkView Hospital – Al Barsha South.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in the UAE! Consultation is FREE!
Apartment building 1BR | Marina Sands | Beachfront
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Elegant design homes with world-class amenities
  • The greenery of the Park next door
  • Unmatched views from every corner
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 865 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Leisure & Park
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water activity
  • Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Spacious Cabanas
  • Concierge services
  • Hospital
  • Miami-style pool deck
  • Pristine beach
  • Yacht club
  • Green surrounding

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go