Residential complex Kvartira s sistemoy Umnyy dom

Dubai, UAE

Apartments in a unique project surrounded by parks at a bargain price, with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.



Apartments in a unique project surrounded by lush parks.



Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!



We will provide you with:



- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;

- Guaranteeing annual investment income;

- Interest-free installment for 7 years;

- Free legal support;

- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;

- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.



The elite residential complex MAG 5 Boulevard is located in the very south of Dubai, surrounded by green, lush parks. Consists of new generation apartments that will be ideal for creating a comfortable lifestyle.



Available studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments that have a very elegant and stylish design and are equipped with all amenities. Such as:



-run and bike paths;

-playgrounds for children;

-public and retail space;

pools and a sauna;

-modern gym.

-restaurants and cafes;

-balcony and parking spaces for each apartment;

-Elegantly decorated landscape design.



FEATURES OF THE LOCATION:



Palma Jumeirah — 29 min.

Al-Maktum International Airport — 20 min.;

Dubai Center – 30 min.;

botanical gardens and organic farms;

restaurants, cafes and shopping centers.



INVESTMENT PLUSS:



▪ Return on investment from 6%

▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew

▪ Interest-free installment

▪ Commission 0%

▪ High tenant demand

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate.



Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!

