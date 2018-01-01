  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartira s sistemoy Umnyy dom

Dubai, UAE
from € 129,639
Residential complex Kvartira s sistemoy Umnyy dom
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Celia Residence - a new residential building is an architectural miracle with an elegant and modern design that will undoubtedly impress those who seek a reasonable and environmentally friendly life. Located along Hessa Street, opposite Tilal Al Ghaf, Celia Residence is proudly towering in the sky as a beacon of sophistication and luxury.

The four-story Celia Residence building, whose name is of Latin origin and means "heaven" and "paradise", is located in the Studio City area in Dubai and offers its tenants a special lifestyle, reflecting the modern atmosphere of their own heavenly housing. Enjoy unrivaled comfort with Smart Home in elegantly decorated apartments where you really feel at home. At Celia Residence, residents have the opportunity to easily integrate into a unique community leading a truly healthy lifestyle.

Infrastructure:
- Fitness center and gym;
- Video surveillance 24/7;
- Outdoor pool;
- Game zone for children.

Location:
Dubai Studio City — is an advanced residential area located on Hessa Street and offering residents direct access to many key attractions of the city, including Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.

- 10 minutes to Dubai Hills;
- 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai;
- 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport;
- 30 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
