Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom

Dubai, UAE
from € 130,238
About the complex

Remraam is a new large-scale premium apartment complex located in the western part of the Dubailand district of Dubai, at the intersection of the Emireits road and Hessa Street, next to the Golf City golf courses, with easy access to the Mohammed bin Zayed highway.

Remraam consists of medium-sized buildings surrounded by lush green areas of park areas and gardens. One and two bedroom apartments are for sale, as well as two-bedroom apartments and maid rooms. Buildings are distinguished by pure modern aesthetics with a color scheme that complements the natural environment. Large windows, spacious layout and high-quality materials give the apartments an atmosphere of heat, and the use of wooden accents brings a classic touch to a modern design. On the kitchens and in the bathrooms there are first-class fittings and lamps.

Infrastructure:
- Gardens and green areas, landscape design;
- Pedestrian and treadmills;
- Indoor and open recreation areas;
- Pools for adults and children;
- Sports facilities and sites;
- Shops, restaurants and cafes;
- Fitness center;
- Spa center;
- Playgrounds;
- BBQ sites;
- Auto and bike parking;
- Security service.

