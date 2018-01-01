  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Dizaynerskie apartamenty v elitnom rayone Duba

Dubai, UAE
from € 136,700
Residential complex Dizaynerskie apartamenty v elitnom rayone Duba
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

HMB Real Estate Development launches the Beverly Boulevard residential development project. The complex consists of 271 apartments.

Infrastructure:
- The gym;
- Restaurants;
- Pool;
- Parking;
- CCTV cameras;
- Supermarket;
- Children's playground;
- Mosque;
- Sports fields;
- Barbecue zone;
- Schools;
- Lush green parks.

Location:
The Emirates Shopping Center is 13 minutes away;
Dubai Marina is 14 minutes away;
City center in 15 minutes;
Burj Khalifa in 15 minutes;
Burj al-Arab is 18 minutes away;
Palma Jumeirah — 18 minutes;
Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away;
Al Maktoum International Airport is 29 minutes away.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
