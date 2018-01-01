  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential quarter Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Dubaya

Residential quarter Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Dubaya

Dubai, UAE
from € 183,178
;
Residential quarter Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Dubaya
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Forum Residence is an elite residential building that is being built in the best area of Majan with easy access to Mohammed bin Zayed Street.

Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Sauna and steam room;
- Fully equipped gym;
- Covered parking;
- 24 hour security;
- Central conditioning.

Location:
Trip from Forum Residences:
- Dubai Mall is 21 minutes away;
- to Palma Jumeirah — 22 minutes;
- to Burj al-Arab — 21 minutes;
- to The Walk JBR — 25 minutes.
- to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) - 20 minutes.

Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable UAE real estate! We will advise you for free!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Jomana | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residence
Dubai Production City, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Marina Sands | Beachfront
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential quarter Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 183,178
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1–2 bedrooms with area from 52 m² to 139 m².

Ground floor of the complex includes reception, coffee shop, workstation, reading area, lounge, bicycle parking and maintenance service, EV charging stations and residents parking entrance, access to outdoor leisure park and basketball area.

Next level offers arcade room, table tennis area, outdoor and indoor fitness studio, Yoga deck, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, garden with seating areas.

Rooftop have pool and sun loungers area, outdoor shower area, changing rooms, lounge area & viewing deck, kitchen & BBQ area.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Dual-pane tinted glass, glass balustrades on balconies with wood look porcelain tile flooring, central staircases with windows for daylight, garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor, and LED lighting.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A thriving neighbourhood that inspires life, comfort and convenience in every corner, Mohammed Bin Rashid City is a beautiful waterfront community spread across 8 million sq. ft. of beautiful, lush and rich landscapes. With expanses of green space, world-class amenities, and a fully integrated community with recreational facilities, schools, and parks, this vibrant community is the perfect home. Complex is in close proximity to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and breathtaking destinations. Pedestrian pathways, park, cycling track and bus stop all immediately adjacent the building. Walking distance to the canal and future metro station. Close access to city center, nature reserve, malls etc.

  • International schools — 4 minutes drive
  • Meydan mall and racecourse — 10 minutes drive
  • Downtown, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera — 12 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport — 17 minutes drive
  • Emirates Golf Club and Palm Jumeirah — 20 minutes drive
  • Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes drive
Residential complex New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The two elegant towers consist of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhouses. The first-class complex offers its residents: comfortable common areas, a children's swimming pool, a gym, wellness and international educational centers nearby, an extensive park around the residential complex, a golf club, a skate park, a dog park, basketball and volleyball courts, a jogging track.

Advantages

Payment plan:

  • Booking - 10% - June 2022
  • 1st instalment - 10% - August 2022
  • 2nd instalment - 10% - February 2023
  • 10% construction completion - 10% - July 2023
  • 30% construction completion - 10% - March 2024
  • 50% construction completion - 10% - August 2024
  • 70% construction completion - 10% - January 2025
  • 100% construction completion - 30% - December 2025
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al Khail Highway - 5 min.
  • Downtown Dubai - 12 min.
  • Dubai Marina - 15 min.
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 min.
  • Dubai Hills Park - 14 min.
  • Dubai Mall - 15 min.
  • Dubai Financial Center - 19 min.
  • Dubai Int' Airport - 23 min.
  • Al Maktoum Int’ Airport - 25 min.
Apartment building 2BR | Seascape | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Broker is delighted to present amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Mina Rashid, known as Seascape by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,393 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Hotels
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Floating restaurant
  • Waterfront plaza
  • Boardwalk Promenade

Location Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go