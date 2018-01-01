Residential quarter Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Dubaya
About the complex
Forum Residence is an elite residential building that is being built in the best area of Majan with easy access to Mohammed bin Zayed Street.
Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Sauna and steam room;
- Fully equipped gym;
- Covered parking;
- 24 hour security;
- Central conditioning.
Location:
Trip from Forum Residences:
- Dubai Mall is 21 minutes away;
- to Palma Jumeirah — 22 minutes;
- to Burj al-Arab — 21 minutes;
- to The Walk JBR — 25 minutes.
- to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) - 20 minutes.
