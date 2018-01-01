  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 139,689
About the complex

Q Garden Apartments ‒ residential complex located in Arjan, Dubailand, Dubai, developed by AYS Developers. The complex, consisting of several buildings, has 5 floors, of which 4 are residential. The basement is reserved for commercial areas. On the podium there is a patio with a swimming pool and recreation areas.

The multifunctional complex Q Garden Apartments offers for sale and for rent studios, as well as apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms. They designed laundry, large double glazed windows, built-in cabinets of the German brand EEGER, bathrooms with a modern design and VILLEROY & BOCH plumbing, balconies of which offer a beautiful view, and fully equipped kitchens.

Infrastructure:
- Fitness room;
- Infinity pool with controlled temperature, children's pool;
- Game room;
- The Barbecue zone in the open air;
- Private cinema;
- Charging stations for electric vehicles;
- Smart Home system";
- 24 hour concierge services;
- 24 hour security;
- Video surveillance.

Location:
- 5 minutes to the Dubai Sports Center.
- 5 minutes to North England – Al Barsha South.
- 5 minutes to Gems World Academy – Al Barsha South.
- 7 minutes to Dubai British school — Emirate Hills.
- 7 minutes to the Dubai International Academy.
- 2 minutes to Al Khail Avenue Shopping Center on JVT.
- 7 minutes to Mall of the Emirates – Al Barsha 1.
- 7 minutes to the Al Barsha shopping center – Al Barsha 2.- 5 minutes to the center of Al-Barsha – Al-Barsha-South.
- 5 minutes to the daily hospital Emirates Hospital — Motor City.
- 5 minutes to Mediclinic ParkView Hospital – Al Barsha South.

Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Duba
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Bluewaters Bay | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to present 3 bedroom apartments, located in Bluewaters Bay, Bluewaters Island, Dubai.

Bluewaters Bay by Meraas is a high-rise tower, that offers waterfront apartment units.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,015 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Dressing
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New premium residence Crest close to parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer different comfortable apartments with balconies.

The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security, landscaped gardens.

Completion - October, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Schools - 5 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Hospitals - 5 minutes
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1–2 bedrooms with area from 52 m² to 139 m².

Ground floor of the complex includes reception, coffee shop, workstation, reading area, lounge, bicycle parking and maintenance service, EV charging stations and residents parking entrance, access to outdoor leisure park and basketball area.

Next level offers arcade room, table tennis area, outdoor and indoor fitness studio, Yoga deck, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, garden with seating areas.

Rooftop have pool and sun loungers area, outdoor shower area, changing rooms, lounge area & viewing deck, kitchen & BBQ area.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Dual-pane tinted glass, glass balustrades on balconies with wood look porcelain tile flooring, central staircases with windows for daylight, garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor, and LED lighting.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A thriving neighbourhood that inspires life, comfort and convenience in every corner, Mohammed Bin Rashid City is a beautiful waterfront community spread across 8 million sq. ft. of beautiful, lush and rich landscapes. With expanses of green space, world-class amenities, and a fully integrated community with recreational facilities, schools, and parks, this vibrant community is the perfect home. Complex is in close proximity to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and breathtaking destinations. Pedestrian pathways, park, cycling track and bus stop all immediately adjacent the building. Walking distance to the canal and future metro station. Close access to city center, nature reserve, malls etc.

  • International schools — 4 minutes drive
  • Meydan mall and racecourse — 10 minutes drive
  • Downtown, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera — 12 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport — 17 minutes drive
  • Emirates Golf Club and Palm Jumeirah — 20 minutes drive
  • Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes drive
