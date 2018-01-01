Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone Duba
About the complex
Q Garden Apartments ‒ residential complex located in Arjan, Dubailand, Dubai, developed by AYS Developers. The complex, consisting of several buildings, has 5 floors, of which 4 are residential. The basement is reserved for commercial areas. On the podium there is a patio with a swimming pool and recreation areas.
The multifunctional complex Q Garden Apartments offers for sale and for rent studios, as well as apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms. They designed laundry, large double glazed windows, built-in cabinets of the German brand EEGER, bathrooms with a modern design and VILLEROY & BOCH plumbing, balconies of which offer a beautiful view, and fully equipped kitchens.
Infrastructure:
- Fitness room;
- Infinity pool with controlled temperature, children's pool;
- Game room;
- The Barbecue zone in the open air;
- Private cinema;
- Charging stations for electric vehicles;
- Smart Home system";
- 24 hour concierge services;
- 24 hour security;
- Video surveillance.
Location:
- 5 minutes to the Dubai Sports Center.
- 5 minutes to North England – Al Barsha South.
- 5 minutes to Gems World Academy – Al Barsha South.
- 7 minutes to Dubai British school — Emirate Hills.
- 7 minutes to the Dubai International Academy.
- 2 minutes to Al Khail Avenue Shopping Center on JVT.
- 7 minutes to Mall of the Emirates – Al Barsha 1.
- 7 minutes to the Al Barsha shopping center – Al Barsha 2.- 5 minutes to the center of Al-Barsha – Al-Barsha-South.
- 5 minutes to the daily hospital Emirates Hospital — Motor City.
- 5 minutes to Mediclinic ParkView Hospital – Al Barsha South.
