Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami

Dubai, UAE

The residential complex is surrounded by parks and green lawns. The complex has villas with 3-4 bedrooms with an area from 180 to 227 m2.

The project infrastructure:

swimming pool with a recreation area

infinity pool

amusement park

playground for children

gym

wellness center

jogging tracks

golf club

private balconies and patios

barbecue area

restaurants

stores

Advantages

Comfortable location: the villas are only a 30-minute drive from the center of Dubai. The adjacent boulevard offers easy access to the World Expo 2021, the international airport and all the city's popular attractions.

Convenient payment plan:

1st installment - 10%

2nd installment - 10%

3rd installment - 10%

4th installment - 10%

40% completion - 10%

60% completion - 10%

80% completion - 10%

Completion of construction - 30%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some popular places and areas of Dubai: