  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami

Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami

Dubai, UAE
from € 203,807
;
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

BINGHATTI LUNA – a new pretentious residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle from Binghatti Developers. The 20-story building will include a total of 212 residences of 60 – 126 square meters. m, namely – apartments with 1 and 3 bedrooms and private balconies.

The exterior of the building is made in a bright modern style, and the use of contrast lighting and complementary geometric shapes distinguish it from other communities.

Amenities:
In addition to first-class real estate, Binghatti Luna includes a series of premium amenities – a landscape pool with a seating area, private underground parking, sports and playgrounds, a gym, a private garden and much more.

Location:
Binghatti Luna is located in the developed residential area of Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ), District 12, in the immediate vicinity of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Residents who prefer public transport can take advantage of the bus stops JVC, Prime Business Tower 1 and JVC, Nakheel Villas T12-1, which are located about 10 minutes walk.
In availability by car:

- Dubai Sports City – 10 minutes drive;
- Motor City – 10 minutes;
- Downtown Dubai – 20 minutes;
- Dubai International Airport – 25 minutes.

Surrounded by Binghatti Luna, all the necessary infrastructure is provided:
- Supermarkets Nine Star Supermarket and Choice Mart;
- business center JAZZ Business Center;
- LIFE Pharmacy pharmacy – Life Al Barsha Fourth 2;
- Khansour Community Park walking park;
- Art Studio Amani Ceramics Pottery & Art;
- pet Emporium LLC pet store;
- Al Amir Gym gym;
- cafes and restaurants of Arab, Lebanese, Turkish and European cuisine.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best UAE facilities for your budget and wishes!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a resident visa and rental income in O Ten complex, Dubai Healthcare City area, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a low-rise residence Santorini, close to a golf course, Studio City area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apart - hotel The Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Dubai, UAE
from € 203,807
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex Greenview surrounded by green parks, close to a golf club, Emaar South area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex is surrounded by parks and green lawns. The complex has villas with 3-4 bedrooms with an area from 180 to 227 m2.

The project infrastructure:

  • swimming pool with a recreation area
  • infinity pool
  • amusement park
  • playground for children
  • gym
  • wellness center
  • jogging tracks
  • golf club
  • private balconies and patios
  • barbecue area
  • restaurants
  • stores
Advantages

Comfortable location: the villas are only a 30-minute drive from the center of Dubai. The adjacent boulevard offers easy access to the World Expo 2021, the international airport and all the city's popular attractions.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 1st installment - 10%
  • 2nd installment - 10%
  • 3rd installment - 10%
  • 4th installment - 10%
  • 40% completion - 10%
  • 60% completion - 10%
  • 80% completion - 10%
  • Completion of construction - 30%
Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some popular places and areas of Dubai:

  • Golf Club - 1 km.
  • Palm Jebel Ali - 18 min.
  • Amusement parks - 25 min.
  • Dubai Mall - 35 min.
  • Downtown Dubai - 36 min.
  • Burj Khalifa - 38 min.
  • Dxb Int Airport - 40 min.
  • Abu Dhabi Airport - 55 min.
Apartment building Prime Residence, INTERNATIONAL CITY
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Apartment
  • Size - 979 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 2
  • No. of bathrooms - 1 
  • 18 min from Downtown
  • 14 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Balcony

24 Hours Security

Full Family Building

Very Good Location

Excellent Environment

Supermarkets and Restaurant Nearby

 

About area

 

Dubai International City is a country-themed collection of residences, businesses, and tourist attractions. Spreading over an area of 800 hectares (8 million square meters), the arrangement of the city is inspired by the traditional carpets of the Middle East.

 
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a yield of 8% in the prestigious hotel and residential complex Five, JVC area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant.

Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens.

Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 19 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 21 minutes to The Walk JBR
  • 22 minutes to to Dubai Mall
  • 28 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB)
  • 35 minutes new Al Maktoum International Airport
Realting.com
Go