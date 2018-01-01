Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
About the complex
BINGHATTI LUNA – a new pretentious residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle from Binghatti Developers. The 20-story building will include a total of 212 residences of 60 – 126 square meters. m, namely – apartments with 1 and 3 bedrooms and private balconies.
The exterior of the building is made in a bright modern style, and the use of contrast lighting and complementary geometric shapes distinguish it from other communities.
Amenities:
In addition to first-class real estate, Binghatti Luna includes a series of premium amenities – a landscape pool with a seating area, private underground parking, sports and playgrounds, a gym, a private garden and much more.
Location:
Binghatti Luna is located in the developed residential area of Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ), District 12, in the immediate vicinity of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Residents who prefer public transport can take advantage of the bus stops JVC, Prime Business Tower 1 and JVC, Nakheel Villas T12-1, which are located about 10 minutes walk.
In availability by car:
- Dubai Sports City – 10 minutes drive;
- Motor City – 10 minutes;
- Downtown Dubai – 20 minutes;
- Dubai International Airport – 25 minutes.
Surrounded by Binghatti Luna, all the necessary infrastructure is provided:
- Supermarkets Nine Star Supermarket and Choice Mart;
- business center JAZZ Business Center;
- LIFE Pharmacy pharmacy – Life Al Barsha Fourth 2;
- Khansour Community Park walking park;
- Art Studio Amani Ceramics Pottery & Art;
- pet Emporium LLC pet store;
- Al Amir Gym gym;
- cafes and restaurants of Arab, Lebanese, Turkish and European cuisine.
