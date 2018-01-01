  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira v spokoynom i tihom rayone

Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira v spokoynom i tihom rayone

Dubai, UAE
from € 266,192
;
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira v spokoynom i tihom rayone
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Mudon Views is a new residential complex in the Dubai Land area, located fifteen minutes from the center of Dubai, and about as many from the sea. It offers its residents a calm but active lifestyle in a friendly autonomous region with its own shopping center, kindergarten, schools, nursery, sports and health clubs, a mosque, parks and golf courses. In the vicinity of the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure.

Mudon Views offers luxurious apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2-storey duplex apartments in a modern pool complex. Mudon Views guarantees exceptional comfort and absolute safety.

Features of the complex:
- Pool;
- Basketball platform;
- Crossroads;
- Kindergarten;
- Park / landscape gardens;
- Parking;
- 24 hour security.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Turn-key apartments for obtaining a resident visas and rental income in DEC Towers project, close to Downtown Dubai in Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in a prestigious residential complex Creek Rise Towers on an island in Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira v spokoynom i tihom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from € 266,192
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with swimming pools and an entertainment center close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer different apartments with private swimming pools (9 m2 - 23 m2).

The residence features a jacuzzi, a health club, a green area, a barbecue area, a parking, an outdoor cinema, a steam bath and a sauna, swimming pools for children and adults with water features, a kids' playground, an entertainment center.

Completion - June, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Al Arab - 5-10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5-10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 5-10 minutes
  • Business Bay - 15-20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15-20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15-20 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 15-20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15-20 minutes
Apartment building 4BR | Cavalli Couture | Dubai Water Canal
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom apartment, located in Cavalli Couture, Dubai Water Canal.

Key Highlights;

  • Brilliant locality connected with awesome places
  • Luxury design indoor podium lagoon & lazy river at service
  • Exclusive design limited edition residences with pool
  • Natural elements & design making amazing exteriors

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 5,300 Sqft
  • Store area
  • Laundry
  • Powder room
  • Lift
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Show Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach Access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Green surrounding
  • Sports court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Party Hall
  • Club House

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Peninsula Five | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,722 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Dubai Opera – 10 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
  • DIFC – 10 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go