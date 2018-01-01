Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira v spokoynom i tihom rayone
About the complex
Mudon Views is a new residential complex in the Dubai Land area, located fifteen minutes from the center of Dubai, and about as many from the sea. It offers its residents a calm but active lifestyle in a friendly autonomous region with its own shopping center, kindergarten, schools, nursery, sports and health clubs, a mosque, parks and golf courses. In the vicinity of the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure.
Mudon Views offers luxurious apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2-storey duplex apartments in a modern pool complex. Mudon Views guarantees exceptional comfort and absolute safety.
Features of the complex:
- Pool;
- Basketball platform;
- Crossroads;
- Kindergarten;
- Park / landscape gardens;
- Parking;
- 24 hour security.
