Residential complex Otelnye apartamenty v shikarnom komplekse

Dubai, UAE
from € 680,392
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The new stunning hotel complex The First Group, Ciel Tower in Dubai Marina, will include luxurious and modern hotel rooms. A total of 1042 objects will be built, with each of which a 360-degree view of Palma Jumeyr and the Persian Gulf will open.

This will be a new addition to the Marina area and is expected to become a new global attraction. In fact, after completion, the complex will become the highest hotel in the world.

Each of the rooms will be decorated with a stylish interior and chic finishes, which will undoubtedly impress residents.

This hotel will also have a glass roofing area where residents and locals can get together and enjoy the bewitching views.

Amenities:
- Deck on top of the building with a panoramic view;
- A wide range of restaurants, cafes and world-class bars;
- Spa with full equipment;
- Swimming pool and terrace;
- Fitness center with modern equipment;
- Free parking;
- High-tech conference room;
- 24-hour dry cleaning services;
- Service for organizing excursions and leisure activities.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
