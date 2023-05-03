Apartment in New Building 2BR | Reva Residence | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Reva Residence by Damac Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 901 Sqft
- Laundry / Storage area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Health care centre
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Retail & Dining area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Garden & Park
- Spa & Sauna room
- Running, Cycling & Jogging track
- Sports court
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- School & Institute
- Fitness centre
- Yoga & Meditation
- Steam area
- Concierge desk
- Landscaped garden
Location Nearby;
- Dubai Mall – 10 mins
- Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
- Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
- The Walk JBR – 25 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284