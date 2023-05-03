Apartment in New Building 2BR | Reva Residence | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

Apartment with 1 bedroom in LCD, which combines the uniqueness of nature with urban life.



- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;

- Guaranteeing annual investment income;

- Interest-free installment for 7 years;

- Free legal support;

- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;

- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;

Azizi Park Avenue at Meydan is a 5-story complex under construction in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area of Dubai. This is a combination of nature and urban life, it is an exclusive residential building located in the very center of Dubai, UAE. This low residential complex is home to an impressive combination of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious amenities.



All apartments have living rooms, fitted wardrobes and balconies. A bathroom adjoins each bedroom.



INFRASTRUCTURE PLUSS:



- Terrace, relaxation areas

- Fitness room

- Pool, sauna, spa - lounge

- Tennis court

- Playground

- Well-maintained green territory and playground



PLAYS OF THE PLACE OF THE STATUS:



- Popular shopping centers

- Schools and kindergartens

- Golf course

- Field for the Friday Cricket Ground IPL;

- The iPod of Meydan.

- Hartland Greens Park;

- Reserve Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary;

- Jumeirah Beach.



Park Avenue residents can reach Dubai Airport by car in 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport will take about 40 minutes to travel.



Park Avenue is a 5-20-minute drive from Park Avenue:



1. Meydan Bridge – a unique wave-shaped bridge with bright backlight and picturesque views of Dubai.

2. Burj Al Arab – a unique hotel in shape resembling a sail.

3. Dubai Creek Tower – one of the highest viewing platforms of the emirate.



