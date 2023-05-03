  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 309,000
;
1 / 7 1
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Reva Residence by Damac Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 901 Sqft
  • Laundry / Storage area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Health care centre
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Retail & Dining area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Garden & Park
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Running, Cycling & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • School & Institute
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Steam area
  • Concierge desk
  • Landscaped garden

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Mall – 10 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 25 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Reva Residence | Prime Location

