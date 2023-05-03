Apartment in New Building 1BR | Reva Residence | Business Bay
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Reva Residence by Damac Properties
Key Highlights;
- Spacious lobby with 24-hour reception assistance
- Landscaped gardens
- Temperature-controlled pool
- State-of-the-art gym with separate changing rooms for men & women
- Fully fitted kitchen
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 474 Sqft
- Open kitchen
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Health care centre
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Retail & Dining area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Garden & Park
- Spa & Sauna room
- Running, Cycling & Jogging track
- Sports court
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- School & Institute
- Fitness centre
- Yoga & Meditation
- Steam area
- Concierge desk
- Landscaped garden
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- City Walk – 2.8Km
- DIFC – 2.9Km
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.2Km
- The Polo Residence – 4.2Km
