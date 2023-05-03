Apartment in New Building 1BR | Reva Residence | Business Bay

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Reva Residence by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

Spacious lobby with 24-hour reception assistance

Landscaped gardens

Temperature-controlled pool

State-of-the-art gym with separate changing rooms for men & women

Fully fitted kitchen

Amenities & Facilities;

1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 474 Sqft

Open kitchen

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Kid’s play area

Health care centre

Restaurant & Cafe

Retail & Dining area

Supermarket & Shopping area

Garden & Park

Spa & Sauna room

Running, Cycling & Jogging track

Sports court

Community Hall

Hospital

School & Institute

Fitness centre

Yoga & Meditation

Steam area

Concierge desk

Landscaped garden

Nearby Neighbourhood;

City Walk – 2.8Km

DIFC – 2.9Km

Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.2Km

The Polo Residence – 4.2Km

