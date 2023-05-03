Apartment in New Building 1BR | Reva Residence | Business Bay

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 235,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Reva Residence by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Spacious lobby with 24-hour reception assistance
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Temperature-controlled pool
  • State-of-the-art gym with separate changing rooms for men & women
  • Fully fitted kitchen

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 474 Sqft
  • Open kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Health care centre
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Retail & Dining area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Garden & Park
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Running, Cycling & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • School & Institute
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Steam area
  • Concierge desk
  • Landscaped garden

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • City Walk – 2.8Km
  • DIFC – 2.9Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.2Km
  • The Polo Residence – 4.2Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 235,000
