Dubai, UAE
from € 202,000
Apartment in New Building Ready Apartments | Investment Buy
About the complex

Rising up from the heart of DAMAC Hills 2, Virdis offers spectacular community and city views on all sides. With striking exteriors, impressive interiors and unrivalled amenities, it’s the address, and the investment, you’ve been waiting for.
Formerly known as AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 is a master community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience – inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages.At DAMAC Hills 2, clusters of thoughtfully-designed apartments, townhouses and villas are surrounded by a whole new range of experiences, attractions, conveniences.Also, DAMAC lagoons have many facilities for children like slides, pirate ships and trampolines.
DAMAC Hills 2 is just a short drive from the centre of the city, and yet feels like a world away. The strategic location allows easy access to four major highways and other networks that put the city within easy reach. To get to DAMAC Hills 2, follow Umm Suqeim Road on to Al Qudra Road and find yourself at the gates of DAMAC Hills 2 within 25 minutes.

Furnished Apartment

  • Washing machine
  • Gas
  • Oven
  • Refrigerator


Community Amenities

  • Water Playground
  • Malibu beach
  • Equestrian Town Horse Riding Facilities,
  • Sports Facilities
  • Dance studio
  • Petting farm


DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, and Oman, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the Company has delivered close to 32,000 homes, with a development portfolio of more than 34,000 at various stages of planning and progress.* Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course managed by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Fendi Casa, Just Cavalli, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

1BR | Elvira | Beach Access
Key Highlights;

  • Extraordinary lifestyle in a natural green setting
  • The finest amenities & facilities at the service
  • Awe-inspiring views of Dubai Marina & Skyline
  • Experience the parkland paradise immersed in nature

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 721 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Open Kitchen
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court

